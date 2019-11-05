Rey Mysterio Challenges Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins NXT Tease, WWE Raw FalloutNovember 5, 2019
Rey Mysterio Challenges Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins NXT Tease, WWE Raw Fallout
No show on the WWE calendar is quite like Survivor Series, a night where the best do not just survive but showcase their supremacy. The November 5 edition of Monday Night Raw highlighted the stars looking to make that lasting mark.
NXT continued its takeover by invading Monday Night Raw. Triple H led his troops into battle to fight a house divided. While the red brand had enough stars to fight back—unlike Friday Night SmackDown—this would not stop the black-and-gold brand from leaving a lasting impression.
Others looked to make an impact in their own way. In particular, Rey Mysterio went right after Brock Lesnar once again. The two brawled, and once again The Master of the 619 stood tall. They continue to build toward a ferocious battle.
It was to be a night where WWE began to reveal just how big WWE's late November event would shape up. The best on Raw stepped up to the table, looking to set up defining matches to come.
Rey Mysterio Is the Best Rival Brock Lesnar Has Had in Years
Brock Lesnar opened the show by calling out Rey Mysterio through Paul Heyman. He went after bystanders and crew to try and find The Master of the 619, going as far as to F-5 Dio Maddin through the announce table. Mysterio came out and attacked The Beast Incarnate with a lead pipe, leaving him limping.
Mysterio challenged The Beast to a match at Survivor Series, which is Nov. 22-25, and it was made official later in the night.
While the story has been awkwardly built at times, it's hard to remember the last time anyone had as much genuine heat with Lesnar as Mysterio. The two are telling a great story when it is clear that the future WWE Hall of Famers are not thinking about gold—just destruction.
Given his size in comparison to The Beast, Mysterio cannot just get into generic brawls with Lesnar, and it is forcing WWE to get more creative. His use of weapons has been inspired, becoming more varied with each attack.
At this point, this isn't just a good match coming. It's a great story about to be told in a wrestling ring. Of course, some of that is predicated on how long The Beast Incarnate is willing to wrestle. He has had a great track record of overperforming at Survivor Series, so it could be spectacular.
Even if it was lazy to throw Lesnar on Monday Night Raw so quickly, which could be explained away by Lesnar being above the rules of WWE's brand split, the end result looks to be a defining feud for Survivor Series.
Charlotte Flair Cannot Once Again Be the One to Stop Asuka
Charlotte Flair and Natalya challenged The Kabuki Warriors to a non-title match. While the contest ran long with both sides refusing to lose, Charlotte and Kairi Sane took each other out, leaving The Queen of Harts to make Asuka tap out to the Sharpshooter.
This was the wrong time to stop the momentum of The Kabuki Warriors. If WWE wanted to build The Queens of WWE as the next challengers to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, it should have been by beating other teams.
Asuka and Sane were on a roll. This was another strong performance from the duo, but The Pirate Princess had just lost last week. This was the time to remind everyone why they are still the champions.
While Charlotte did not get the tap out, it was another moment where The Queen played a hand in slowing The Empress of Tomorrow on a path to the top. A few weeks ago, she felt poised for a shot at the Raw Women's Championship. Now, she's tapped out to a two-week alliance.
Hopefully, this does not signal the end of the best booked title reign to date for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The Kabuki Warriors have been great and still deserve better.
Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler Is a Money Match Waiting to Happen
Becky Lynch was interviewed about her next challenge coming at Survivor Series. During the interview, Shayna Baszler took Charly Caruso's spot to make clear to The Man that Lynch was no Ronda Rousey. The two had a tense faceoff.
This was the best segment on Raw. The production was understated and focused. The presentation of the NXT women's champion casually walking in on the interview and taking over sold her instantly as a big deal. The threat of violence without anything breaking out made the future clash all the more tantalizing.
A few weeks back, it felt like the clear money match for Survivor Series was The Man vs. Bayley. While that is still a great contest on its own, this encounter made it clear Lynch vs. Baszler may be even bigger for WWE down the line.
The conflict teases so much for the future. The immediate clash between two of the most dominant women in WWE will be huge. The name drops for The Baddest Woman on the Planet may signal a future singles match we still have yet to see.
Finally, this could also be the beginning of the Four Horsewomen clash that has been so long teased. The introduction of The Queen of Spades to WWE even in a temporary role is a game-changer.
Triple H Adds New Wrinkle to Brand Warfare Story with Seth Rollins
Triple H continued his mind games by interrupting Seth Rollins as he lamented losing the Universal Championship. The Game wanted The Beastslayer to join him. Rollins challenged Adam Cole for the NXT title. The Undisputed Era attacked Rollins during the match, causing a disqualification.
While the post-match brawl may signal that it was all for naught, this week's tease could have far-reaching effects. HHH chose to come to The Architect about returning to his roots. Rollins never said he was not interested. In fact, he was happy to get a chance to hold the NXT Championship again.
Even if it's obvious Rollins would not turn against his brand, it may open up the window for someone else to take that chance. Many main roster stars have already jumped the ship to NXT. Why not one more at the most crucial of moments?
This brand warfare storyline has been so much more interesting this time around thanks to the inclusion of NXT. Suddenly, it feels like Raw is battling a hostile outside threat. NXT has something to prove and will do anything to do it.
Survivor Series is shaping up nicely, while stories of potential betrayal only heighten the sense of tension along the way.