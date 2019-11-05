Rey Mysterio Challenges Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins NXT Tease, WWE Raw Fallout

1 of 4

Brock Lesnar opened the show by calling out Rey Mysterio through Paul Heyman. He went after bystanders and crew to try and find The Master of the 619, going as far as to F-5 Dio Maddin through the announce table. Mysterio came out and attacked The Beast Incarnate with a lead pipe, leaving him limping.

Mysterio challenged The Beast to a match at Survivor Series, which is Nov. 22-25, and it was made official later in the night.

While the story has been awkwardly built at times, it's hard to remember the last time anyone had as much genuine heat with Lesnar as Mysterio. The two are telling a great story when it is clear that the future WWE Hall of Famers are not thinking about gold—just destruction.

Given his size in comparison to The Beast, Mysterio cannot just get into generic brawls with Lesnar, and it is forcing WWE to get more creative. His use of weapons has been inspired, becoming more varied with each attack.

At this point, this isn't just a good match coming. It's a great story about to be told in a wrestling ring. Of course, some of that is predicated on how long The Beast Incarnate is willing to wrestle. He has had a great track record of overperforming at Survivor Series, so it could be spectacular.

Even if it was lazy to throw Lesnar on Monday Night Raw so quickly, which could be explained away by Lesnar being above the rules of WWE's brand split, the end result looks to be a defining feud for Survivor Series.