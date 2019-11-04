Rey Mysterio Challenges Brock Lesnar to Match at WWE Survivor Series 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: WWE wrestler Rey Mysterio speaks at a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Rey Mysterio issued a challenge to Brock Lesnar for a WWE Championship match at Survivor Series.

Lesnar had been looking for Mysterio to open Raw on Monday night, and The Master of the 619 eventually answered the call. He attacked Lesnar with a lead pipe on the entrance stage.

Then Mysterio called out the champion.

The feud was set in motion when Lesnar attacked Mysterio and Rey's son Dominick on the Sept. 30 edition of Raw.

It appeared as though Cain Velasquez would serve as Mysterio's proxy for the storyline.

Velasquez, who knocked Lesnar out at UFC 121 in 2010 to become the UFC heavyweight champion, made his debut to close out SmackDown's premiere on Fox on Oct. 4.That laid the groundwork for his title match with Lesnar at Crown Jewel. The Beast Incarnate prevailed in a little over two minutes last Thursday in Saudi Arabia.

According to WrestlingNews.co's Paul Davis, Lesnar won in such quick fashion because Velasquez was carrying a knee injury that requires surgery. That injury would likely preclude Velasquez from stepping inside the ring at Survivor Series.

WWE has done a good job of weaving the former UFC star into the rivalry, but the dynamic would be much more satisfying with Mysterio taking on Lesnar to get his vengeance.

Assuming Lesnar puts the championship on the line, it would be a change of pace from the last few years. Survivor Series in 2017 and 2018 pitted the WWE champion and universal champion against one another as Raw and SmackDown battled for brand supremacy.

