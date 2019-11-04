WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Analysis and Highlights from November 4

2 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

After an emotional weekend that saw her make history in the first women's match in Saudi Arabia, Natalya returned stateside to team with Charlotte Flair to battle women's tag team champions The Kabuki Warriors.

The babyfaces out-wrestled the champions early but Asuka and Sane seized control of the bout, working over Natalya heading into the break. They isolated The Queen of Harts from her partner until a well-timed tag to Charlotte sparked a comeback.

Asuka, opportunistic, broke up the official's count by draping Sane's foot on the bottom rope following Natural Selection, robbing Flair of a pinfall victory. This infuriated the second-generation star, who took her eye off the proverbial ball, allowing Asuka to hang her up in the ropes heading into the break.

Back from the commercial, Flair inched closer and closer to her partner but Sane cut her off at the last second and stomped away in the corner. The Queen finally broke free long enough to tag Natalya in, who exploded into the match, taking the fight to The Empress of Tomorrow.

A German suplex to Asuka downed her and Natalya tried for a Sharpshooter. Asuka escaped and applied the armbar, then a triangle choke. Nattie escaped and applied the Sharpshooter.

Sane interrupted, Flair dropped her with a spear. Natalya again countered, this time out of an Asuka Lock, and tapped her opponent out to the Sharpshooter.

After the match, Lesnar and Heyman returned to the Raw stage, confronting the commentary team. Dio Maddin stood up in defense of Jerry "The King" Lawler and wound up receiving an F-5 through the announce table.

Mysterio finally appeared, attacking Lesnar with a bat, targeting his legs before blasting him with his own championship. The Master of the 619 left Lesnar reeling to close out the segment.

Result

Flair and Natalya defeated The Kabuki Warriors

Grade

A-

Analysis

This was a really strong match and a great indicator of what these two teams will be capable of if, and when, they are given a pay-per-view stage to work their magic on.

Asuka and Sane are growing into a fantastic tandem, with great chemistry and solid heel work. The more opportunities they have to work these lengthy tag matches, the better they will become.

In Natalya and Flair, the champions have more-than-credible opponents against whom they can work the type of match they are capable of. While it would be nice to see an established team benefiting from working with the heels, it is not out of the ordinary that WWE operates in this fashion in regards to its tag division.

The post-match events with Mysterio and Lesnar was fantastic and theirs is a rivalry developing into one of the best in the entire company. It has been a very long time since Rey has been treated like the legitimate main event competitor he is and booking him to stand up to Lesnar is a fantastic was to reintroduce him into a lofty role in the company.