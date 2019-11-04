Jimmy Butler on Critics: 'Motherf--kers Act' Like I'm Not a Good Player

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

When the Miami Heat signed Jimmy Butler over the summer, many credited Pat Riley for adding a star amid the team's cap restraints, but few thought it was a move capable of making them a viable contender.

Butler apparently took issue with the reaction.

He told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

"Motherf--kers act like I'm not a good basketball player. Like for real. Just think about that. Like I can't come in and make a huge difference. I'm not going to say 'carry a team' because nobody can do it by themselves and I mean that. I'm not putting it all on myself, but I know what I'm capable of. I know what I bring to any and all situations, and the group of guys that we have is the group of guys that I want to play with.

"When I look down the line and as we're talking about it as an organization on this roster, I know what these guys are capable of. These guys are built like me. We're one in the same and so they're only going to get better and they're not going to get complacent. This is me. I see myself in every one of these guys around this locker room."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.