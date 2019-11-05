Atalanta vs. Manchester City: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City can secure their spot in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds with a victory over Atalanta in Group C on Wednesday at the San Siro.

The Sky Blues have nine points from three games in Europe so far this term and are five points clear at the top of the pool.

Atalanta, meanwhile, have lost all three of their group-stage matches so far and need a victory over City to keep their chances of qualifying to the knockout rounds alive.

Date: Wednesday, November 6

Time: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 3 (UK)

Live Stream: Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK), B/R Live (U.S.)

Match Odds: Atalanta 17-4, City 1-2, Draw 17-4

Atalanta have been an entertaining side to watch this season.

They have broken records for their goalscoring in Serie A and have 30 in 11 games in the Italian top flight:

In Europe, though, they have suffered a 4-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb, a 2-1 home loss to Shakhtar Donetsk, and most recently, a 5-1 thrashing by City at the Etihad Stadium.

Atalanta's goalscoring run also dried up at the weekend in Serie A when they lost 2-0 at home to Cagliari:

It was hardly ideal preparation for the visit of a City side who have won their last five games on the bounce in all competitions.

Gian Piero Gasperini may have been hoping his opposite number, Pep Guardiola, would field a weakened side on Wednesday ahead of a crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday.

However, per Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News, the Spanish manager has committed to fielding "the best team possible to win at Atalanta."

It is a sensible move given City could potentially reap the benefits in the build-up to Christmas of having secured qualification to the knockout rounds with two games to spare.

The strongest team Guardiola has at his disposal should have enough to win away at Atalanta, even though David Silva will be missing:

But City's own defence has been a little rocky of late in the absence of Aymeric Laporte.

As such, Atalanta have the attacking talent to threaten City's goal, and it should be a highly entertaining game in Milan with plenty of goals.