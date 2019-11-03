WWE Rumors: Latest on Travel Issues out of Saudi Arabia After Crown Jewel

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Speculation continues to abound as to the reason a number of WWE personnel were delayed in their return from Saudi Arabia following Crown Jewel on Thursday.

WWE said in an official statement the chartered plane the company was planning to use experienced mechanical issues that precluded it from flying. WWE included comments from Atlas Air, which said the plane "is being repaired and will be inspected and certified before returning to service to transport our passengers to their final destination."

However, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that his sources said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia owed WWE money from its previous show in the country, Super ShowDown in June. Vince McMahon reportedly cut the live feed to Crown Jewel in the country as part of the dispute.

Meltzer added there was a level of skepticism regarding WWE's story (warning: video contains profanity):

According to Meltzer, McMahon and a handful of stars including Hulk Hogan, Brock Lesnar and Ric Flair were able to leave on their own private jets, which left "a lot of people very very upset."

WWE had to significantly alter its plans for Friday's edition of SmackDown with so many wrestlers still in Saudi Arabia. The show featured an emphasis on NXT, with Adam Cole putting the NXT title on the line against Daniel Bryan in the main event.

Triple H also played up NXT's involvement in Survivor Series on Nov. 24:

The general questions about WWE's travel issues are likely to put an even bigger spotlight on the company's partnership with Saudi Arabia.

Meltzer reported in July 2018 (h/t WhatCulture's Benjamin Richardson) that WWE was going to get $450 million over 10 years as part of the agreement.

Critics of the move first pointed to Saudi Arabia's human rights record and then to the alleged role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The crown prince denied he ordered Khashoggi's murder, but a UN report determined there was "'credible evidence' that he and other senior officials are liable for the killing," per the Guardian.