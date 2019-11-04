Chelsea vs. Ajax: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Chelsea take on Ajax in the UEFA Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

The Blues are top of Group H after they recorded a 1-0 win over the Dutch side last time out. Ajax are level with Chelsea on six points, while Valencia sit two points behind the pair.

                          

Date: Tuesday, November 5

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 2 (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK), B/R Live (USA)

Odds: Chelsea (1-1), Draw (27-10), Ajax (13-5)

Odds courtesy of Caesars

                 

Chelsea come into Tuesday's match on the back of a 2-1 win at Watford in the Premier League. They finished the match less comfortably than they would have liked after Gerard Deulofeu was controversially awarded a penalty late on.

However, the Blues put in an excellent performance and could easily have been out of sight if not for an outstanding display from Hornets goalkeeper Ben Foster.

The Athletic's Liam Twomey is enjoying the play of Chelsea under manager Frank Lampard:

Christian Pulisic capped another strong showing with his fourth goal for the Blues:

The American, who set up Michy Batshuayi's winner against Ajax in October, has enjoyed a productive start to his career at Stamford Bridge:

He'll be hoping to play a decisive role for Chelsea again on Tuesday.

It will be another difficult game for the Premier League outfit against last season's semi-finalists, though. Ajax remain unbeaten in the Eredivisie having scored 39 goals in 12 games and conceded just nine.

They've scored four goals apiece against Feyenoord and PEC Zwolle in their two games since losing 1-0 to Chelsea last month.

The Dutch side also put three past Valencia and Lille in the Champions League prior to their defeat against Chelsea.

The Blues have already beaten them in Amsterdam and will have home advantage this time around, but winning again will require another excellent performance from Lampard's side.

