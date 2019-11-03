Evan Engram Trade Rumors: Giants Told Teams They Had 'No Interest' in Dealing TE

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The New York Giants reportedly informed teams they had no interest in trading tight end Evan Engram before last Tuesday's deadline.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Giants rebuffed teams "no matter what they offered." The report did not delve into potential compensation.

Engram, 25, has not quite lived up to his first-round billing but remains an effective starting tight end. He's recorded 38 receptions for 419 yards and three touchdowns through seven games in 2019, putting him on pace for his best NFL season.

