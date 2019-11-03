Giants Rumors: Leonard Williams, NY to Discuss New Contract Following Jets Trade

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2019

New York Jets defensive end Leonard Williams (92) rushes the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The New York Giants reportedly plan to discuss a new contract with defensive lineman Leonard Williams before Thanksgiving in hopes of locking up a long-term deal.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting the Giants traded for Williams at the deadline in hopes of reaching a new contract. Williams, 25, is in the final year of his rookie contract and is slated to become an unrestricted free agent. 

The Giants traded a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 fifth-round pick in exchange for Williams earlier this month. The fifth-round pick becomes a fourth rounder if the Giants sign Williams to a new contract before the beginning of free agency. 

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said the team's plan is to re-sign Williams long term and pointed to his combination of pass-rushing prowess, run-stuffing ability and durability as reasons to make the trade.

"When you're building your team, especially in the offseason, you count on guys to be available," Gettleman said. "When you get into a situation where you can't count on a guy, how do you plan? The best ability sometimes is availability. Leonard has been available his whole career. We just think that he has plenty of upside, he's athletic, he can run.

"The other thing we love about him is he plays strong, he plays as powerful. He's a really good athlete. He chases the ball all over the place. He's running. Especially when your linebackers can corral those guys and they make them stop and futz around, and you get these big ol' hog mollies coming from behind, you're going to get some balls out. That's another thing about Leonard that really makes him special."

Williams has been largely inconsistent in his career and was in the midst of a down 2019 when he was sent to the Giants. He recorded 20 tackles without a sack in seven games with the Jets and hasn't made the Pro Bowl since 2016, his second season in the league. 

