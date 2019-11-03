Giants Rumors: Leonard Williams, NY to Discuss New Contract Following Jets Trade

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The New York Giants reportedly plan to discuss a new contract with defensive lineman Leonard Williams before Thanksgiving in hopes of locking up a long-term deal.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting the Giants traded for Williams at the deadline in hopes of reaching a new contract. Williams, 25, is in the final year of his rookie contract and is slated to become an unrestricted free agent.

The Giants traded a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 fifth-round pick in exchange for Williams earlier this month. The fifth-round pick becomes a fourth rounder if the Giants sign Williams to a new contract before the beginning of free agency.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said the team's plan is to re-sign Williams long term and pointed to his combination of pass-rushing prowess, run-stuffing ability and durability as reasons to make the trade.

"When you're building your team, especially in the offseason, you count on guys to be available," Gettleman said. "When you get into a situation where you can't count on a guy, how do you plan? The best ability sometimes is availability. Leonard has been available his whole career. We just think that he has plenty of upside, he's athletic, he can run.