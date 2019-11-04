WWE Raw Preview: The Beast Returns, NXT Invasion and More for November 4

Credit: WWE.com

The battle of the brands led to an invasion by NXT Friday night on SmackDown, and now, the Superstars of Raw will be on the lookout for the top competitors from the black-and-yellow Monday night on the USA Network.

While it remains to be seen if Undisputed Era, Shayna Baszler, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee and others make their presence felt, Paul Heyman and WWE champion Brock Lesnar have made it clear they will be on the flagship show as they seek revenge for a chair-assisted assault dealt by Rey Mysterio in Saudi Arabia.

The Beast Seeks Revenge

Lesnar may have defeated Cain Velasquez in quick order at Crown Jewel, but he learned the hard way that the legendary Rey Mysterio is not going away that easily. After watching his son mauled at the hands of The Beast, Mysterio battered the WWE champion with a steel chair and sent him retreating up the ramp.

So infuriated was Lesnar that he quit SmackDown, opting to take his title to Raw for the opportunity to punish, pummel and brutalize the masked luchador.

But will he succeed Monday night?

If Lesnar rolls into Raw and throws Mysterio around the ring, any heat for an impending match between the two is gone. Worse, it kills the illusion that The Master of the 619, no matter how great he has been over the course of his career, stands a chance in hell of knocking off Lesnar if and when they meet.

Look for Mysterio to use Lesnar's emotions against him. The Beast may get a few shots in, he may even demolish anyone between him and his rival, but expect Mysterio to be standing by night's end as creative looks to build toward a big-money match between two of the biggest, most recognizable stars in the industry.

An NXT Invasion

The Miz, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mandy Rose and Daniel Bryan were among the Superstars to feel the wrath of NXT, a brand that sent a message loudly and clearly to the so-called "main roster" when they invaded Friday Night SmackDown on Fox and stood tall by night's end.

Saturday, former United States champion Ricochet piqued the interest of the WWE Universe by challenging his former home brand to try to invade Raw on Twitter.

His former tag team partner and former NXT champion Aleister Black echoed his sentiments, daring NXT to show up to Raw.

There is no guarantee those same Superstars who made such an impact on SmackDown will do that, but one would assume, given how highly lauded that episode was, WWE Creative will book an angle of some sort involving the men and women of the Wednesday night brand.

Of note? Becky Lynch, who is embroiled in a rivalry with tag team champion Asuka but could easily find herself fighting off an invasion by Baszler, who is hellbent on proving her dominance in the world of women's wrestling.

What's Next for Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins rolled into Saudi Arabia confident in his abilities to survive the onslaught of The Fiend and leave with his Universal Championship.

After throwing everything he could at Bray Wyatt's masked alter-ego, including potential electrocution, The Beastslayer still fell prey to the mandible claw and Sister Abigal as Wyatt collected the second world title of his career.

With the new champion on SmackDown, it leaves Rollins in a place of uncertainty.

Lesnar is feuding with Mysterio and United States champion AJ Styles might sorta, kinda be feuding with Kevin Owens. Where does that leave Rollins?

A rekindled rivalry with Drew McIntyre is not out of the question, though that hardly seems exciting given how many times those particular Superstars have squared off with each other.

Perhaps WWE Creative looks to cool Rollins down, tempering some of the boos that had accompanied him to the ring in arenas across the country. A star-building program with Buddy Murphy or Andrade would accomplish that. Even a rehabbing rivalry with Jinder Mahal, in which Rollins helps him re-establish himself coming off an injury, would be beneficial for the brand.

Whatever the case, do not be surprised if Rollins does not immediately return to the heights he enjoyed throughout this year, when he was the face of Raw for its majority.