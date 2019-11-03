Most Intriguing Storylines to Track on Road to WWE Survivor Series 2019

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After yet another lackluster Crown Jewel event and a wild SmackDown, the WWE Universe has turned its attention to the 2019 edition of Survivor Series and the most intriguing storylines heading into the marquee pay-per-view on Nov. 24.

Significant questions have been raised, and it remains unclear how the NXT invasion will play out on Raw and SmackDown, who Becky Lynch will face and what's next for The Fiend.

Here are the storylines to track as we approach the PPV.

Will NXT Take Over?

Despite having the majority of its Superstars stuck in Saudi Arabia because of travel issues, WWE produced one of the best episodes of SmackDown in recent history thanks to the involvement of the NXT roster.

From Adam Cole to Shayna Baszler to Tommaso Ciampa, the WWE Universe was forced to take note of the next generation of top stars making an impact. With Survivor Series looming, NXT took the first shot against the Raw and SmackDown brands.

The question now is how will the red and blue brands react to a direct attack from NXT?

The Superstars of Raw and SmackDown need to unite over the coming weeks and take a stand against Triple H and his group of fresh faces. Hardcore fans will enjoy seeing the top NXT Superstars on Mondays and Fridays, while casual fans will be intrigued and possibly check out Wednesday's shows to see whether there will be any retaliation.

With NXT featured at Survivor Series as the third brand for the first time, it should be an all-out war for supremacy.

Who Will Becky Lynch Fight?

Becky Lynch is the biggest female Superstar in WWE and needs one of the biggest matches on the Survivor Series card. While a champion vs. champion bout against Bayley looked certain before, the NXT invasion threw a wrench in the works.

A Triple Threat match featuring Shayna Baszler sounds perfect.

As the NXT Women's Championship holder, Baszler made a huge impact by attacking Bayley on SmackDown, but she will face more resistance against the Raw women's champion. Lynch is a brawler and will be ready to throw hands with the MMA veteran.

From an in-ring perspective, a Triple Threat involving Lynch, Bayley and Baszler would be one of the best matches on the Survivor Series card and possibly one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.

With no title on the line, Baszler should beat Bayley to create a monumental moment.

What's Next for The Fiend?

Most wrestling fans didn't believe The Fiend would be booked to take the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel on Thursday, but Bray Wyatt stole the show and walked away with the title.

With Brock Lesnar taking the WWE Championship to Raw, what's next for The Fiend?

Lesnar looks to be locked in a battle against Rey Mysterio and Cain Velasquez, so Wyatt will be looking for a big challenger. With a long history and a recent attack, The Fiend should target Braun Strowman to make his first statement as champion.

Strowman is one of the biggest stars on the SmackDown brand, and a marquee battle against his former Wyatt Family leader for the universal title would be the kind of storyline to carry the brand into Survivor Series.

While NXT is running roughshod, the universal champion should be exempt from the attacks and remain focused on stalking Strowman.

