NBA Legend Jerry West Says Warriors' Steph Curry 'Is a No-Brainer' Hall of Famer

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Twelve-time All-NBA team member Jerry West told Suzy Shuster on the Rich Eisen Show that Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is a "no-brainer" choice to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The question was in response to Michael Jordan's remarks to NBC News' Craig Melvin that Curry is not a Hall of Famer yet.

As West noted, Jordan smiled when he made the remark, leading the inspiration for the NBA's logo to say that he thinks "[Jordan] knows [Curry] is a Hall of Famer."

Curry, 31, is a six-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP.

A permanent home in Springfield, Massachusetts, alongside Jordan, West and the rest of basketball's all-time greats undoubtedly awaits Curry after he retires. In fact, every retired player who has won an NBA MVP award is in the Hall of Fame.

As for this season, Curry is out for three months because of a broken left hand suffered against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 30. This year looks like a lost cause for his 1-4 Warriors as they try to navigate this season without Curry for over half the year and Klay Thompson (torn ACL) for all of it.

However, Curry and Thompson have a brighter future lying ahead in 2020-21, when both players should join Draymond Green and reform the core that has found so much success throughout much of the 2010s.

Thompson and Green should also have busts in Springfield someday. The two were with Curry for the Warriors' 2015, 2017 and 2018 championships and have made a combined eight All-Star games and four All-NBA teams.