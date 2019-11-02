Tony Dungy Explains Advice He'd Give to Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy would like to see Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield harness the anger that he seems to use as a motivating factor.

On an episode of PFT Live with Mike Florio (h/t Pro Football Talk), Dungy explained what he would tell Mayfield about how to be effective while playing with a chip on your shoulder:

“He’s been the underdog. He’s used that kind of chip on his shoulder his whole career. That seems to motivate him. There comes a time where you’re not going to be able to play that underdog role all the time and you’re just going to need to move forward. That’s what I would talk to him about. ‘Hey, keep that anger inside, use that as motivation, but don’t necessarily let the world see it all the time.'”

The topic came up in the wake of Mayfield's press conference on Wednesday when he walked out following a heated exchange with ESPN Cleveland reporter Tony Grossi about the team's final first-half possession in last week's loss to the New England Patriots.

Mayfield addressed the situation on Twitter:

"Everybody wants to hear the truth until they actually get it. ... I am who I am and always have been. Don’t call it emotional when it’s convenient and then passion when it fits. I care about winning, so yeah I’m frustrated. If I was to act like it’s okay to lose, then y’all would say that I’ve gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way...that’s too bad."

The Browns star has often used external forces as motivating factors on the field. He called former Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson "fake" following a 35-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last season.

"There were just things that happened inside the building that I'm not going to get into detail with," Mayfield told reporters in November 2018. "It's in-house information."

This has been a frustrating season for Mayfield and the Browns, who were expected to compete for a playoff spot in the AFC. They are heading into Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with a 2-5 record.

Mayfield has been disappointing with twice as many interceptions (12) as touchdowns (six) through seven games.