Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: 'Maybe I Should Have Started Some Others' at Bournemouth

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2019

Manchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer applauds at the end of the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on November 2, 2019. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he might have got his Manchester United starting XI wrong on Saturday for the 1-0 Premier League loss at Bournemouth.

The Red Devils gave a laboured display at the Vitality Stadium while falling to fell to a disappointing defeat.

United academy product Josh King scored the winner just before half-time, and Solskjaer's side could not raise their performance throughout the second half.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Joshua King of AFC Bournemouth scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United at Vitality Stadium on November 02, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

According to Ben Collins of BBC Sport, Solskjaer expressed his disappointment after the match and said he could have rotated his starters:

"You are always very down when you lose and considering the form we were in we were hoping to take the three points.

"We could not capitalise on the good start and a moment of magic won the game for them, sometimes you just hold up your hands and say 'well done'.

"I thought Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial defended very well against them, but in games like this one it is so important to get the first goal and they [Bournemouth] did it.

"We are disappointed but when you come to places like this you have to take control of the game. We did not and we could not get the goal. We were missing some quality at times. Maybe I should have started some others."

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Joshua King of AFC Bournemouth and Fred of Manchester United during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United at Vitality Stadium on November 2, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. (Photo b
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

United had been on a run of three consecutive away wins in all competitions, but appeared fatigued and short of ideas as the match progressed.

Creativity remains a key issue for the Red Devils, and Rashford and Martial were isolated against the Cherries' defence.

Solskjaer's men have now failed to keep a clean sheet during their last 11 Premier League away days.

However, it was only United's second defeat in nine games in all competitions before Saturday's setback.

They edged possession over their hosts, but United could only muster four shots on target during the encounter, and Eddie Howe's side created the better chances.

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (L) goes for the ball against Bournemouth's English defender Adam Smith (R) during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemou
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

The Red Devils do not have the depth to continuously rotate, but several players—including Rashford and Martial—appeared fatigued.

United's focus now switches to Thursday's UEFA Europa League clash with Partizan Belgrade at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer will get the opportunity to rest players while giving youngsters such as Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood the opportunity of a first-team start.

The trip to Bournemouth was United's sixth away game in seven matches, and Solskjaer will look forward to a more balanced schedule either side of the upcoming international break.

Related

    Maguire: Man Utd Attack Lacked Quality

    Star defender says Red Devils' forwards dropped the ball vs. Bournemouth

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Maguire: Man Utd Attack Lacked Quality

    via mirror

    Premier League Winners and Losers

    👍 Liverpool's title belief 👎 Man Utd's revival

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Premier League Winners and Losers

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Pulisic Helps Chelsea Beat Watford

    Blues hold on for 2-1 win

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pulisic Helps Chelsea Beat Watford

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Premier League Updated Standings 🏆

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Premier League Updated Standings 🏆

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report