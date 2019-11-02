Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: 'Maybe I Should Have Started Some Others' at Bournemouth

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he might have got his Manchester United starting XI wrong on Saturday for the 1-0 Premier League loss at Bournemouth.

The Red Devils gave a laboured display at the Vitality Stadium while falling to fell to a disappointing defeat.

United academy product Josh King scored the winner just before half-time, and Solskjaer's side could not raise their performance throughout the second half.

According to Ben Collins of BBC Sport, Solskjaer expressed his disappointment after the match and said he could have rotated his starters:

"You are always very down when you lose and considering the form we were in we were hoping to take the three points.

"We could not capitalise on the good start and a moment of magic won the game for them, sometimes you just hold up your hands and say 'well done'.

"I thought Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial defended very well against them, but in games like this one it is so important to get the first goal and they [Bournemouth] did it.

"We are disappointed but when you come to places like this you have to take control of the game. We did not and we could not get the goal. We were missing some quality at times. Maybe I should have started some others."

United had been on a run of three consecutive away wins in all competitions, but appeared fatigued and short of ideas as the match progressed.

Creativity remains a key issue for the Red Devils, and Rashford and Martial were isolated against the Cherries' defence.

Solskjaer's men have now failed to keep a clean sheet during their last 11 Premier League away days.

However, it was only United's second defeat in nine games in all competitions before Saturday's setback.

They edged possession over their hosts, but United could only muster four shots on target during the encounter, and Eddie Howe's side created the better chances.

The Red Devils do not have the depth to continuously rotate, but several players—including Rashford and Martial—appeared fatigued.

United's focus now switches to Thursday's UEFA Europa League clash with Partizan Belgrade at Old Trafford.



Solskjaer will get the opportunity to rest players while giving youngsters such as Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood the opportunity of a first-team start.

The trip to Bournemouth was United's sixth away game in seven matches, and Solskjaer will look forward to a more balanced schedule either side of the upcoming international break.