Panthers LB Mario Addison Won't Play vs. Titans After Brother's Death

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers announced Saturday that linebacker Mario Addison will not play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans following the death of his brother.

According to ESPN's David Newton, Gjamal Antonio Rodriqcus was killed in a shooting Sunday in Birmingham, Alabama, and his funeral was held Friday.

Birmingham police reportedly charged 22-year-old Darius Frazier with the murder of Addison's brother and with the attempted murder of a woman.

The 32-year-old Addison, who is in his ninth NFL season, is the Panthers' leader in sacks this season with 6.5, which ranks 11th in the NFL.

Addison, who has spent parts of eight seasons in Carolina, entered 2019 having registered nine or more sacks in three consecutive seasons. He is on pace to surpass his career record of 11 sacks this season.

While his absence could potentially loom large against Tennessee on Sunday, the Panthers are tied for second in the NFL with 30 sacks and have no shortage of pass-rushing depth.

With Addison out, much of the pass-rushing burden will fall on the shoulders of rookie first-round pick Brian Burns, veteran Bruce Irvin and defensive tackle Vernon Butler against a Titans team that has allowed the joint-most sacks in the NFL this season with 34.

Since the Titans are starting Ryan Tannehill rather than the more mobile Marcus Mariota, generating pressure could be the biggest key of the game for Carolina.

The Panthers sit at 4-3 this season after their four-game winning streak ended last week, while the Titans are 4-4 and own a 2-0 record since Tannehill took over as the starter.