Nationals Parade 2019: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos and More

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Three days after winning their first World Series title, the Washington Nationals had a proper celebration with their fans Saturday via a championship parade.

The route ran from 15th Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW at 3rd Street NW, culminating with a rally.



D.C. has become America's sports hub in recent years after the Capitals won the 2017-18 Stanley Cup title, the Mystics won their first WNBA title last month and the Nationals added the Commissioner's Trophy to the city's increasingly full mantel.

This was also D.C.'s first title in Major League Baseball since 1924 when the Washington Senators beat the New York Giants. The 95-year gap means most fans have never seen a professional baseball title in their lifetime, but one World War II veteran in attendance Saturday is an exception:

Veterans weren't the only ones who made the trek into downtown D.C. to get a front-and-center look at their beloved baseball team:

One inspired fan celebrated the Nationals while having fun at the Washington Redskins' expense:

Nationals players had no problem sharing their excitement and joy at being part of the franchise's first championship:

Reliever Sean Doolittle got nostalgic about sharing a float with catcher Kurt Suzuki, who played with the Oakland Athletics when the left-hander made his MLB debut seven years ago:

The mascot for Washington's theme song, "Baby Shark," had to make an appearance:

Aside from the Nationals players who took care of business on the field against the Houston Astros, no one had a better World Series than Jeff Adams. If you don't know the name, this moment from Game 5 should help out:

Not only did Adams parlay that into a sponsorship deal with Bud Light, which flew him to Games 6 and 7 in Houston, he also got a float in Saturday's parade:

One person who seemed to be having a really good time was Brian Dozier:

The party isn't over for the Nationals in D.C. quite yet. Members of the organization will visit the White House on Monday to celebrate with President Donald Trump.

That will likely be the final major event for the Nationals in 2019 before they head into the offseason. They start next season on the road, so there will be a wait to raise the championship banner. Their first game at Nationals Park will be against the New York Mets on April 2.