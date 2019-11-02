Look: WWE Superstars Back in USA 2 Days After Flight Issues in Saudi Arabia

Amr Nabil/Associated Press

After mechanical issues with a charter plane delayed their departure from Saudi Arabia, the WWE Superstars who competed at Crown Jewel on Thursday arrived back in the United States on Saturday afternoon.

Wade Keller of PWTorch reported that the final group of WWE personnel landed Saturday, just shy of 1 p.m. ET:

According to WrestlingInc.com's Joshua Gagnon, the personnel landed in New York City, and the Raw Superstars who arrived have the option of either getting a hotel in the area or going home and then returning for Monday's episode of Raw at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Montez Ford of The Street Profits tweeted a celebratory video after arriving in NYC:

After WWE released a statement regarding the mechanical problems that delayed departures from Riyadh, charter company Atlas Air confirmed the issues and apologized, per Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet.

As a result of so many WWE Superstars being stuck in Saudi Arabia, Friday's episode of SmackDown on Fox had to be rewritten and reshuffled.

Several NXT Superstars traveled to Buffalo, New York, as late replacements, and the show focused on NXT founder Triple H and NXT trainer Shawn Michaels leading an NXT invasion of SmackDown ahead of Survivor Series on Nov. 24.

Shayna Baszler, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox and Bianca Belair were among the NXT Superstars who appeared. Also, Tommaso Ciampa beat The Miz in a singles match, and Adam Cole defended the NXT Championship against Daniel Bryan in the main event.

WWE champion Brock Lesnar was one of the few who appeared at Crown Jewel and made it back to the United States in time for SmackDown. He kicked off the show alongside advocate Paul Heyman.

With the nightmare travel situation now over, Raw and SmackDown should have their full allotment of talent available next week.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).