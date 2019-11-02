Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Wants Anthony Martial to Be 'Obsessed' with Scoring Goals

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he wants Anthony Martial to become "obsessed" with scoring goals for the club.

The France international took the No. 9 jersey for the Red Devils this season, and while he has been injured for spells of the campaign, he's been regularly used at the point of the attack when he has featured.

Martial made his return from injury late in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool; he's started in two games since, netting against both Partizan Belgrade and Norwich City.

Speaking ahead of the Red Devils' showdown with Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, Solskjaer commented on where the 23-year-old can make some improvements, per Jamie Jackson of the Guardian:

"I don't think he has had a long run of games as a No 9 since he played many years ago [here] as a boy. Now he is maturing. You have to be obsessed with scoring goals as a No 9 and he is looking more and more like a player who wants to score goals and not just show his tricks.

"For me, he has matured a lot in his behaviour on the training ground as well. I believe we will see the best of him in the next few years. He looks happier and seems happy. He is an infectious boy—his smile and sense of humour. You can see he is happy here and that rubs off on everyone, and it's great to see."

Per the Premier League Twitter account, Martial has recently found a productive edge in front of goal:

As Squawka Football relayed, in the recent 3-1 win at Norwich, Martial and Marcus Rashford were fantastic in tandem:

Following the departures of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku in the summer, there's now more responsibility on the young duo.

Since moving to the Red Devils in 2015, Martial has primarily played from the left flank. When out wide, the France star is adept at cutting infield and beating opposition defenders. He's also showcased a composure in front of goal throughout his career.

It's clear Solskjaer wants Martial to utilise his finishing ability as a centre-forward. Get French Football News noted there are still areas he needs to improve but observed how effective he can be through the middle:

Football writer Liam Canning thinks that of the two, Rashford should be pushed into a wide position:

For Martial, the next step in his evolution as a striker is finding consistency, both in terms of form and fitness.

There are still doubts as to whether he can be a centre-forward for a team that has ambitions of pushing for a UEFA Champions League spot. After returning from injury and with United short of options in the forward positions, the coming weeks represent an opportunity for Martial to seize.