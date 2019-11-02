Thomas Tuchel Slams PSG After Shock Dijon Loss: 'We Did Not Deserve to Be Lucky'

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has criticised his players after their shock loss to Dijon in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Dijon started the match bottom of the French top flight, and a straightforward win appeared to be on the cards for the French champions when PSG took an early lead through Kylian Mbappe.

However, Dijon netted in first-half injury time through Mounir Chouiar, and then Jhonder Cadiz put them in front quickly after the break. Despite their plethora of attacking talent, the visitors were unable to find a way back into the game.

Afterwards, Tuchel pulled no punches in his assessment of his team's play, per Canal+ (h/t Daniel Lewis of Goal):

"I think we lost the game in the first half because we had three shots, compared to 17 in the second period—a big difference. I was expecting more in terms of speed, mentality and duels. We played better in the second half but we conceded two goals in the match and allowed too many shots—it's not normal.

"[...] People told us we were in another league, but that's only if we play at 100 per cent. If we don't play together, or with the intensity that is needed, anything can happen.

"As I said, maybe the worst thing today was that we scored a goal because it was not deserved. We did not play together and we lacked structure. We had 17 strikes in the end, but maybe we did not deserve to be lucky."

Here is Mbappe's opening goal from the clash:

At times this season, the firepower of PSG has been enough to blow many sides away. However, they weren't able to find their rhythm for prolonged spells of the match on Friday.

Per WhoScored.com, Mauro Icardi lost his ruthless edge in front of goal after a recent positive run of form:

Although PSG still have a healthy nine-point lead at the summit of the Ligue 1 table and will surely coast to another domestic title, performances like these will only cast further doubts over their aspirations of winning the UEFA Champions League.

PSG have been prone to complacency in recent seasons, and that lack of focus has cost them on the biggest stage.

As Goal relayed, there are clearly significant issues for the team to overcome:

Tuchel has had a number of injury issues to cope with. Crucially, Neymar has been sidelined, and the Brazilian has already pulled PSG out of trouble with his brilliance in games he has played.

On Wednesday, PSG are back at the Parc des Princes when they take on Club Brugge in the Champions League. With their managers' stinging words likely to still be ringing in their ears, the Belgian outfit might come up against some ferocious attacking play.