Adam Cole and Shayna Baszler Rise as NXT Takes Over, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE was forced into a corner when it was clear that many of the promotion's top stars would be unable to make it home from Saudi Arabia in time for SmackDown on Friday. The result was an edition that outshone what had come before.

With barely a quarter of the blue brand's roster available, WWE relied on NXT to carry the load, starting the Survivor Series build early. The black-and-gold brand is as vital as Raw or SmackDown, and Friday showed why.

Sometimes, the show dragged, but once it got rolling, it was unstoppable. Friday Night SmackDown has never felt so easy to watch. Everything built from one segment to the next all the way to the showstopping main event.

Shayna Baszler laid out Bayley to start things off, and from there, NXT stars took every opportunity to lay out SmackDown talent. It ended with Adam Cole vs. Daniel Bryan in the main event, and the NXT champion defeated The Planet's Champion clean to retain his title.

Everything will likely return to normal come the next episode, but this was one night no WWE fan will soon forget.