Video: Paul Heyman Says Brock Lesnar Is Quitting WWE SmackDown to Join Raw

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: WWE champion Brock Lesnar speaks during a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lesnar will face former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez and WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will take on heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Brock Lesnar is quitting WWE SmackDown and joining Monday Night Raw.

Lesnar's run as a SmackDown-branded athlete lasted less than a month, as Paul Heyman announced his client was moving over to the red brand to battle Rey Mysterio:

Of course, this both answers and poses a few questions.

We now know how WWE is choosing to handle SmackDown having two champions after The Fiend defeated Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. It turns out having Bray Wyatt as The Fiend on Raw and as FireFly FunHouse Bray on SmackDown was a pie-in-the-sky fantasy booking dream.

On the other hand, what was the point of having an entire "draft" if someone can just hop on a microphone and quit the brand they were assigned to? WWE can fudge things by saying Brock exists in his own world and can do what he wants, but what's stopping Roman Reigns from doing this? Seth Rollins? Charlotte Flair?

This appears to be another situation of WWE booking itself into a corner when the company didn't have to and being left with a storyline that doesn't make much long-term sense. Heyman does excellent work in the promo attempting to sell the storyline by threatening litigation, and maybe WWE will help the storyline along by having Lesnar off television for a couple weeks to sell the "lawsuit."

Either way, Lesnar's headed to Raw to probably truck Mysterio and promptly return to his regular schedule of showing up to defend the belt only at tentpole pay-per-views.

