WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 1

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 was a night filled with massively hyped matches between some of the biggest stars in the business. It answered some important questions and left many more to be determined.

Brock Lesnar made a statement by dominating Cain Velasquez, making him tap out within three minutes to the Kimura Lock. SmackDown also added a second world champion as Bray Wyatt pinned Seth Rollins to become the new WWE universal champion.

Most important for the November 1 edition of Friday Night SmackDown though, it left the blue brand without most of the top stars in the business.

Due to unexpected travel issues returning from Saudi Arabia, SmackDown was left without some of the most important talent for the brand and would need to take some unusual risks to keep the show live for two hours.

It was to be a special night because it had a potential to be unlike any other. Surprises aplenty were in store.