Ex-Kentucky PG Quade Green Eligible at Washington After Transfer Waiver

Porter Binks/Getty Images

The NCAA has granted a waiver for Washington guard Quade Green, making him immediately eligible for the 2019-20 season.

Green is expected to start at point guard this season for the Huskies. Green transferred after playing nine games in his sophomore season at Kentucky after failing to earn a significant role. He averaged 9.3 points and 2.7 assists in 34 games during his freshman year.

Washington is expected to compete for a Pac-12 championship this season after landing 5-star freshmen forwards Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart. Green will solidify a point guard position that looked like a weak spot for the Huskies had the NCAA not granted his waiver. Regardless of the NCAA ruling, Green would have been eligible in December—one full year after his transfer.

Green excels in pick-and-roll situations and transition, which should make him a stellar fit with Washington's athletic wings. McDaniels and Stewart are both strong leapers who should be the beneficiaries of easy buckets in the open court.

Washington coach Mike Hopkins originally recruited Green when he was an assistant coach at Syracuse. The Huskies use a defense similar to the 'Cuse zone, so Green's relative lack of size (6'0") should not be much of an issue defensively.