Packers LB Za'Darius Smith Ticketed for Speeding, Marijuana Possession

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith will appear in a Racine County court after being cited for speeding and possessing marijuana or synthetic marijuana, per Bruce Vielmetti and Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The charges are based off a Sept. 29 traffic stop on Interstate 94 in which Smith, who was driving rookies Rashan Gary and Kingsley Keke in his 2019 GMC Yukon, was pulled over for going 81 mph in a 60 mph construction zone.

Vilemetti and Silvestein provided more details.

"A deputy activated his lights and pulled Smith over on the ramp to county Highway 20. Because a deputy smelled the odor of marijuana, all three players were asked to step out and were handcuffed and questioned separately.

"Smith told a deputy he had smoked some marijuana earlier before the group left an apartment in Chicago to return to Green Bay. Deputies' reports indicated that none of the men smelled of marijuana once they were separated from the Yukon.

"No drugs were found on any of the players, but three blunts — hollowed-out cigars filled with marijuana — and a vaping cartridge were found inside a duffel bag in the rear of the SUV. The blunts were in a package of Backwoods cigars."

All three men were released, and Smith was given the two citations.

The Packers gave a brief statement.

"The Packers are aware of the matter involving Za'Darius Smith," the statement read. "We will refrain from making any further comment as it is a legal matter."

Smith has dominated this season after arriving from the Baltimore Ravens via free agency, amassing a team-leading eight sacks for the 7-1 Packers. Green's Bay scoring defense has also improved from 22nd in the NFL last year to 11th in 2019.

However, this citation brings up the question of whether Smith could be suspended under the NFL's substance-abuse policy, and Vielmetti and Silverstein provided more information on that front:

"It's unclear if Smith's ticket would warrant a suspension under the NFL's substance-abuse policy, but the NFL is sure to investigate.

"The policy states that players convicted of or admitting to a violation of law 'relating to use, possession, acquisition, sale, or distribution of substances of abuse other than alcohol, or conspiring to do so, are subject to appropriate discipline as determined by the Commissioner.'"

Of note, Packers running back Aaron Jones received a two-game suspension last season. ESPN provided more information.

"Jones pleaded no contest to a marijuana-related charge in February, stemming from a traffic stop on Oct. 1 of last year.

"He entered a no-contest plea to the citation for driving with a controlled substance in his system in exchange for dismissal of tickets for speeding and operating without a license."

Jones missed the first two games of the 2018 campaign.

Per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Smith's court date is Thursday at 2 p.m. ET. Before then, Smith is set to visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.