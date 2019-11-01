Josh Gordon's Fantasy Outlook with Seahawks After Release from Patriots IR

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Josh Gordon has found a new NFL home—and it's actually with a Super Bowl contender.

The Seattle Seahawks claimed Gordon on waivers from the New England Patriots on Friday, giving Russell Wilson perhaps the best downfield weapon of his career.

"He's a unique talent," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters. "Next week, we'll take a look and see what he looks like. ... He's a big-play guy. He's been able to really stretch the field."

Gordon was released off injured reserve by the Patriots this week after dealing with a lingering knee injury. In six games with the Patriots, Gordon recorded 20 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown—disappointing numbers for many who expected a breakout.

While Gordon is likely the biggest name Wilson has ever played with in Seattle, it's hard to expect him to re-ascend to superstardom with the Seahawks. Seattle remains one of the NFL's most run-happy teams, and Wilson does not exactly have a history of turning wideouts into fantasy stars. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are both on pace for solid numbers this season, and Gordon's acquisition may do more to harm their value than make Gordon an every-week start.

If you have room on your bench, Gordon is probably a worthwhile pickup as a curiosity. He might take over the Metcalf role as the Seahawks' top downfield target, and Wilson certainly has better deep accuracy than Tom Brady at this point.

However, this move has more value in terms of name recognition than it does real fantasy implications.