Sergio Romero Says Formation Switch Has Helped Manchester United

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has said the Red Devils' recent change of formation has helped the side improve their form.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set his team up to play 3-5-2 in the Premier League clash with Liverpool that ended 1-1 at Old Trafford on October 20.

The Norwegian used the system again in the 2-1 Carabao Cup victory at Chelsea on Wednesday, and Romero has said a move to a back-three makes United a tighter unit, per the club's official website:



"When you play with a four, you know that one of the two full-backs will get forward while the other tries to sit a little more.

"But I reckon that when we play with three at the back, our team is much more stable and solid. That's down to the fact that we are playing with three central defenders who are not going to get forward and join the attack too much, but who do have the necessary ability to be able get forward if needed."



Romero was between the sticks at Chelsea deputising for David De Gea, and United gave a strong defensive display with counter-attacking as their outlet.

Marcus Rashford has seen his form improve playing as a pair in the attack, with Daniel James showing his versatility in the system.

Rashford's outrageous free-kick gave United the victory at Stamford Bridge, per Sky Sports Football:

Romero explained why United's back-three has been increasingly successful in recent weeks:

"They can play with the ball at their feet and they can also play without the ball, by pressing a little higher up the field because they can easily push out when not in possession of the ball, in the knowledge that they have one extra central defender. It's not like a midfielder who pushes up the field to press the ball, but rather it's a central defender who is pressing higher, and a central defender is a lot stronger than a midfielder when he is pressing and closing down."

United have won their last three in all competitions, with each victory taking place on the road.

The Red Devils' huge weakness has been gaining results away from Old Trafford, and if they have solved this issue, they might be able to fight their way back into contention for a top-four berth.

Solskjaer's men travel to Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League, and the coach will have to decide whether he will persist with 3-5-2 or switch to his usual 4-2-3-1.

United have lost just once in their past eight fixtures, but confidence will once again be rocked if they do not produce a convincing display at the Vitality Stadium.