Giannis to Be Subject of 'Greek Freak' Feature Film on Disney+ Streaming Service

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

NBA superstars are taking over Hollywood with reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's life story now being made into a movie.

Per Deadline's Peter White, the film titled Greek Freak has been put into development for the Disney+ streaming service.

In addition to Antetokounmpo getting his life immortalized in a movie, the NBA also has LeBron James starring in Space Jam 2 coming out in July 2021.

No release date was given, but White did note Arash Amel wrote the script that will be produced by Bernie Goldmann, an executive at Disney and Village Roadshow Pictures.

Antetokounmpo's journey to the Milwaukee Bucks and becoming NBA MVP included him spending the first 18 years of his life stateless because he didn't receive citizenship papers from either Nigeria or Greece, where he was born after his parents immigrated from the West African country, due to nationality laws in Greece.

The Bucks selected Antetokounmpo with the 15th overall pick in 2013. He went from being a role player as a rookie to one of the most dominant forces in professional basketball, capped off by his 2018-19 MVP performance when he led the Bucks to 60 wins for the first time in 38 years.