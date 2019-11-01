Redskins' Dwayne Haskins to Make 1st Career Start vs. Bills with Case Keenum Out

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins will make his first NFL start in Sunday's road game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. 

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reported the update Friday and noted Colt McCoy will serve as the team's backup with Case Keenum still in the league's concussion protocol.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

