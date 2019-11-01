Redskins' Dwayne Haskins to Make 1st Career Start vs. Bills with Case Keenum Out

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins will make his first NFL start in Sunday's road game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reported the update Friday and noted Colt McCoy will serve as the team's backup with Case Keenum still in the league's concussion protocol.

