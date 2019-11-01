Agent: Tahith Chong Is Waiting for Manchester United Contract Offer

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Tahith Chong of Manchester United during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Rochdale AFC at Old Trafford on September 25, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Tahith Chong's agent has said major clubs are monitoring the winger's situation at Manchester United, and the player is waiting for a contract offer from the Red Devils. 

The 19-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season, with the attacker yet to make a major first-team impact at Old Trafford.

However, the former United young player of the year has broken into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's matchday squad, despite a lack of playing time.

The player's agent, Erkan Alkan, told Dutch football magazine Voetbal International (h/t Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News) Chong is waiting for United to formalise an offer but noted there's plenty of time for both parties to make a decision.

"It is true that top clubs keep an eye on the situation around Tahith," Alkan said. "But it's still early in the season. We are quietly waiting to see what United will come up with or else we will see what is best for Tahith's development next summer."

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Chong moved from the Netherlands to England with his parents in 2016 when he joined United's academy from Feyenoord.

The forward was named reserve team player of the year last term after a number of eye-catching displays for the second string.

Solskjaer has promised to promote youth as United's coach, holding true to the traditions of the club.

Angel Gomes, Mason Greenwood, James Garner and Brandon Williams have all showed great promise alongside Chong, and Solskjaer has a stellar list of young players to develop.

DOETINCHEM, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 10: Tahith Chong of Holland U21 during the U21 Men match between Holland v Cyprus at the De Vijverberg on September 10, 2019 in Doetinchem Netherlands (Photo by Peter Lous/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Chong will need to be patient if he wants to become a regular at United, but if he can't wait, there will be a queue of teams ready to tempt him.

Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail reported Juventus are considering a swoop for the player. The Italian champions' interest could force the Red Devils to secure the attacker's future sooner rather than later.

The summer arrival of Daniel James from Swansea City will limit Chong's chances in the United squad, with the Wales international quickly establishing himself as a starter on the wing.

