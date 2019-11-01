Breeders' Cup 2019 Results: Final Race Times, Payouts and Friday Reaction

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Five races make up the Friday schedule for the 2019 Breeders' Cup, highlighted by two events with total purse values of $2 million.

The main event of the first day at Santa Anita Park is the Juvenile with eight of the top two-year-old colts and geldings competing for the grand prize. The field did lose one of its top contenders when Maxfield, who had the third-best odds at 3-1, was scratched earlier this week with a leg issue.

Maxfield's absence opens the door wider for top contenders Dennis' Moment and Eight Rings on their way to the Kentucky Derby in May. A victory on the first day of this year's Breeders' Cup would launch either one into the stratosphere.

2019 Breeders' Cup Race Results

Juvenile Turf ($1 million purse)

Finish — Post — Horse (Win; Place; Show)

1 — 2 — Structor ($12.60; $7.20; $5.20)

2 — 8 — Billy Batts (n/a; $33.40; $18.20)

3 — 9 — Gear Jockey (n/a; n/a; $20.20)

Billy Batts and Gear Jockey did their best to pull off an upset in the Juvenile Turf, but Structor (5-1 odds) made a late surge under the guidance of jockey Jose Ortiz to come away with a victory in the $1 million race.

The win also gave Ortiz bragging rights over his brother:

Both Billy Batts and Gear Jockey were coming off the board at 20-1. The mile-long track worked against Billy Batts, who came within an eyelash of claiming his second career victory but ran out of steam.

Structor's win marked the 13th career Breeders' Cup victory for trainer Chad Brown and his first in the Juvenile Turf.

None of the top three favorites— Decorated Invader, Arizona and Hit the Road—fared well in the race. Arizona, who was the overall betting favorite at 5-2, had the worst showing of his career, crossing the finish line in fifth place.

Decorated Invader wasn't far behind at 4-1 on the betting line, but the Christophe Clement-trained horse never recovered from a stumble that forced him to settle for fourth place.

Juvenile Turf Sprint ($1 million purse)

Finish — Post — Horse (Win; Place; Show)

1 — 9 — Four Wheel Drive ($5.00; $3.40; $3.00)

2 — 1 — Chimney Rock (n/a; $8.20; $5.40)

3 — 3 — Another Miracle (n/a; n/a; $7.80)



There was no shortage of pressure for Four Wheel Drive coming into the Turf Sprint. He was the betting favorite at 3-1 and is the son of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. had no problem keeping Four Wheel Drive on point in the race, guiding the two-year-old colt to an easy win in the first major race on Friday at the Breeders' Cup.

This marks the third straight win for Four Wheel Drive to start his professional career. He previously won Rosie's Stakes in August and Futurity in October.

Trainer Wesley Ward had nothing but praise for how his horse performed in the five-furlong race:

It was a good day overall for American Pharoah's offspring with Another Miracle coming in with a strong third-place finish. His career has been more varied than his brother's to this point, with a fifth-place showing at Futurity and being the runner-up at Green Light Go in his debut in July.

Sandwiched between Four Wheel Drive and Another Miracle was Chimney Rock, who made a strong push down the stretch to close the gap on Four Wheel Drive for the top spot. It ultimately wasn't enough to get him a win, but an encouraging finish for the colt.

Betting odds and payout information via BreedersCup.com