Jurgen Klopp Talks Fixture Congestion, Fabinho Before Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has called on footballing authorities to focus on player welfare rather than money amid concerns over an inevitable fixture pile-up for Liverpool in the festive period.

Klopp threatened earlier this week to pull Liverpool from the Carabao Cup if an appropriate new date is not found for their quarter-final tie against Aston Villa.

The Villa game is scheduled to take place in the week commencing December 16, but Liverpool's FIFA Club World Cup semi-final is set for December 18 in Qatar.

A solution has been mooted to move the Villa game to January 8, and while that could be viable, it will only add to Liverpool's intense festive fixture list:

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash at Villa Park on Saturday, Klopp expanded on his concerns over fixture congestion:

The German manager also hinted he could choose not to play Fabinho against Villa as the vital Brazilian is one yellow card away from a suspension and Liverpool's next domestic fixture is a league clash with title rivals Manchester City:

If he does opt not to risk Fabinho, Liverpool could end up short in central defence and midfield, as Klopp confirmed Joel Matip is still unavailable and Naby Keita is a doubt:

Even with those restrictions, though, Liverpool will be heavy favourites to beat Villa.

The Reds have dropped just two points in 10 league games so far this season and boast a six-point lead at the head of the standings.

Villa, meanwhile, have made a decent start to life back in the Premier League but are down in 15th, just three points above the relegation zone.

The last time they hosted Liverpool in the Premier League in 2015-16, they lost 6-0.