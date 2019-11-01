Granit Xhaka out of Arsenal Squad to Face Wolves After Incident with Fans

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Granit Xhaka of Arsenal reacts to the crowd after being substituted by Manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus)
Visionhaus/Getty Images

Unai Emery has confirmed he does not plan to play captain Granit Xhaka in Arsenal's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Swiss midfielder had an angry confrontation with some home fans in the Gunners' 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, and Emery said on Friday he is planning to leave him out of the side to face Wolves, per James Benge of Football.London.

Emery further explained:

"The first is the person. The human, like everyone, feels. Xhaka's issues last week is one issue that needs time. He needs time to recover the normality in him."

Xhaka was substituted against Palace after goals from Luka Milivojevic and Jordan Ayew had cancelled out early strikes from Sokratis and David Luiz.

There was almost half an hour left on the clock for Arsenal to salvage all three points, and sarcastic cheers for the captain from the home fans turned to boos as he walked off slowly.

In response, Xhaka cupped his ear to the crowd before he took his shirt off and headed straight down the tunnel.

He also appeared to swear at fans:

The 27-year-old was not a popular choice as captain when he was chosen as Laurent Koscielny's successor earlier this season:

His actions against Palace have been widely condemned, including by Emery, and he has also issued an apology:

There are those, though, who feel he has been harshly treated by the Emirates faithful:

Xhaka's omission from the Arsenal squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup fixture with Liverpool was not notable given managers often use the competition to rotate players.

His omission for the Wolves game is significant, though, as Arsenal need their strongest team out after earning just two wins in their last eight league games. 

Related

    JJ Watt on Messi vs. Ronaldo and Teemu Pukki 🎥

    Texans star is a big football fan

    World Football logo
    World Football

    JJ Watt on Messi vs. Ronaldo and Teemu Pukki 🎥

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Alexander-Arnold: I Underestimated Rashford

    Liverpool defender says Rashford was hardest individual battle he's fought

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Alexander-Arnold: I Underestimated Rashford

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Lewin Brothers Set Up New Sports Clinic

    Former Arsenal and England physios set up new sports clinic

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Lewin Brothers Set Up New Sports Clinic

    via mirror

    Guardiola's Pre-Southampton Press Conference

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Guardiola's Pre-Southampton Press Conference

    Joe Bray
    via men