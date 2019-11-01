Granit Xhaka out of Arsenal Squad to Face Wolves After Incident with Fans

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Unai Emery has confirmed he does not plan to play captain Granit Xhaka in Arsenal's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Swiss midfielder had an angry confrontation with some home fans in the Gunners' 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, and Emery said on Friday he is planning to leave him out of the side to face Wolves, per James Benge of Football.London.

Emery further explained:

"The first is the person. The human, like everyone, feels. Xhaka's issues last week is one issue that needs time. He needs time to recover the normality in him."

Xhaka was substituted against Palace after goals from Luka Milivojevic and Jordan Ayew had cancelled out early strikes from Sokratis and David Luiz.

There was almost half an hour left on the clock for Arsenal to salvage all three points, and sarcastic cheers for the captain from the home fans turned to boos as he walked off slowly.

In response, Xhaka cupped his ear to the crowd before he took his shirt off and headed straight down the tunnel.

He also appeared to swear at fans:

The 27-year-old was not a popular choice as captain when he was chosen as Laurent Koscielny's successor earlier this season:

His actions against Palace have been widely condemned, including by Emery, and he has also issued an apology:

There are those, though, who feel he has been harshly treated by the Emirates faithful:

Xhaka's omission from the Arsenal squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup fixture with Liverpool was not notable given managers often use the competition to rotate players.

His omission for the Wolves game is significant, though, as Arsenal need their strongest team out after earning just two wins in their last eight league games.