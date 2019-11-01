Andres Iniesta Warns Barcelona Not to Let Ivan Rakitic Leave in January

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has said he would not advise his former club to sell Ivan Rakitic despite his lack of game time in 2019-20.

The Croatian midfielder has seen his role at the Camp Nou downgraded this season. He has started just one of Barca's 10 La Liga games this term after the summer arrival of Frenkie de Jong and Arthur's increased involvement in the side.



It has been rumoured Barca are willing to let him go, and Rakitic has hinted he will look elsewhere if he continues to be underused.

As far as Iniesta is concerned, Barca need to keep hold of the 31-year-old, per Marca (h/t ESPN FC):

"I wouldn't [let him go]. I personally consider him a great player. What he has done throughout the years is magnificent. This year he is not having the starring role he had in the past, but that doesn't take away the fact that he is a great player."

Rakitic joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2014 and played alongside Iniesta in the Blaugrana's midfield until the Spaniard joined Japanese side Vissel Kobe in May 2018.

In 2018-19, Rakitic won his fourth La Liga title, playing in 34 of Barca's 38 games.

In the current campaign, though, Rakitic has fallen down the pecking order and seems to be out of favour with manager Ernesto Valverde.

As well as his single La Liga start of 2019-20 in Barca's 2-0 defeat to Granada on September 21, he has made six further appearances from the bench, totalling 199 minutes of action.

He boasts enough quality and experience to be a starter at a number of other top European clubs:

Given Rakitic has said he will need to look elsewhere if he continues to play only a bit part for Barca, there are likely a number of clubs who would be interested in signing him in January.

Barca are back in action on Saturday when they visit Levante in La Liga before matches against Slavia Prague and Celta Vigo.

If Rakitic continues to warm the bench as the festive period draws closer, his exit from the Camp Nou will become more and more likely.