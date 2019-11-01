Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Talks Manchester United Injuries, Marcus Rashford Form

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will all face late fitness tests ahead of Manchester United's trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Per Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave an update on the trio in his press conference on Friday: "It's still early, hopefully we can get them back on the pitch tomorrow, they had some treatment yesterday, a little more treatment today, light session, but I can't exactly tell you."

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the same outlet, Lindelof and Rashford had to be substituted in Wednesday's 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Chelsea, while Maguire may have needed to go off but had to stay on as United had already used up their substitutions.

Per the Press Association's Simon Peach, Solskjaer also gave an update on Axel Tuanzebe, Nemanja Matic and Luke Shaw:

Tuanzebe and Matic have been out since early October, while Shaw has not featured since August.

United will be desperately hoping Rashford can feature against the Cherries, as he has four goals and an assist in his last three starts in all competitions.

Per Fay, Solskjaer believes Anthony Martial's return from injury has helped the England international hit a rich vein of form.

"Since Anthony's come back Marcus has blossomed," Solskjaer said. "He's probably happier facing goal, being direct driving at people, taking players on rather than[ a] target man with back to goal."

The Norwegian added Rashford "wants to master all the skills," and "it was important for him, and for me, that he stepped up for that penalty against Chelsea."

The striker had missed two of the four penalties he'd taken for United this season but opened the scoring against the Blues at Stamford Bridge with a spot-kick.

On the day before his 22nd birthday, he then doubled his tally with a sensational free-kick:

Sky Sports Statto offered the numbers behind his performance, while football writer Daniel Storey was impressed:

The free-kick was Rashford's seventh goal this season in 14 appearances.

He dovetails well up front with Martial, who only recently returned to the side after eight games out with a hamstring problem.

While the Frenchman was out, the Red Devils did not score more than one goal in any of the matches he missed.

With Martial back and Rashford in good form, it would be a blow if the latter isn't able to feature on Saturday just as the side were becoming an attacking force once again.

At the other end, Maguire and Lindelof are United's two best centre-backs, and there's no Tuanzebe to replace them, so their fitness is similarly important.