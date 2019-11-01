Early WWE Survivor Series 2019 Match Card Predictions After Crown Jewel

Early WWE Survivor Series 2019 Match Card Predictions After Crown JewelNovember 1, 2019
WWE Survivor Series takes place on November 24, and that means WWE has a little over three weeks to prepare for one of its oldest events.
The Survivor Series concept dates back to the first show in 1987. For 32 years, WWE has been holding elimination matches and creating some iconic teams with people we don't usually see work together.
This year's PPV will be the first time NXT will be brought into the fold. Raw and SmackDown were already expected to fight for supremacy, but the black and yellow brand is going to try to spoil their fun.
No matches have been announced yet, but we can make some educated guesses based on the current storylines, advertising material and WWE storytelling patterns.
Let's try to predict what WWE will book for this year's Survivor Series.
Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins
Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel to win the Universal Championship in a chaotic Falls Count Anywhere match.
They fought all throughout the arena until ending up near the stage. Rollins knocked Wyatt into a bunch of production equipment, causing sparks and fire.
The Beastslayer was blinded in the mayhem, and Wyatt emerged to put him down and take his title. If we know anything about Rollins, he is not going to take this loss lightly.
Despite some missteps in booking, WWE has found a pair that works well together. Wyatt and Rollins have been fighting since The Shield and The Wyatt Family first did battle in 2014, so they know each other's styles.
The Fiend needs one more decisive win to force Rollins to the back of the line. Survivor Series should be their last encounter for a little while, and Wyatt should move on to new opponents in 2020.
Bobby Lashley vs. Rusev
Whether you think their storyline is great or gag-inducing, Bobby Lashley and Rusev are on a collision course that will end at Survivor Series.
Lashley and Lana have made Rusev's life miserable by carrying on a public affair. While The Bulgarian Brute was able to get in a few shots at Crown Jewel, it wasn't enough to satisfy his need for revenge.
Like it or not, this storyline is bringing them attention. The segments from this feud do big numbers on YouTube, which means fans are interested one way or another.
Putting two powerhouses with legit fighting skills in the ring together usually leads to a great match, especially if both athletes are in their prime like Rusev and Lashley.
Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown vs. Team NXT
With WWE bringing NXT into the fold for this event, it is likely the traditional elimination matches will be replaced by three-way contests.
Usually, WWE puts two teams of five Superstars together from each brand. If NXT is involved, it will likely be kept to three or four teammates to keep the action more manageable.
For NXT, stars like Velveteen Dream, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are the most likely candidates to represent their brand.
Raw has talents like Aleister Black, Andrade, Buddy Murphy, Cedric Alexander and Humberto Carrillo who can fill the team and stars like Randy Orton and Kevin Owens to serve as the leader.
SmackDown has Ali, Cesaro, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, Elias and Chad Gable ready to serve and main event players like Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns to lead the group.
WWE has a lot of interesting options it could go with here, and it's possible the overwhelming number of Superstars it has to choose from will lead to more than one elimination-style match.
AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Roderick Strong
When WWE showed an advertisement for Survivor Series during Crown Jewel to announce NXT would also be involved, a few pictures stood out as possible spoilers.
One image showed AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Roderick Strong side-by-side-by-side. They each represent the midcard scene on their respective brands by holding the United States, Intercontinental and North American Championships.
These are three guys who each have their own unique style and are known for being some of the best workers in the business today. Putting them in a triple threat match would be guaranteed to steal the show.
Styles and Nakamura have been in the ring together before, but Strong has only been in the ring with them before any of them were signed to a WWE contract. This would be Roddy's first encounter with either man in WWE.
This is the kind of contest WWE could use to open the show and get the crowd hyped for the rest of the PPV, but the match also risks outshining everything that comes after it, so placement on the card is an important decision.
The Viking Raiders vs. The Revival vs. The O.C.
Another possible three-way situation we might see is each brand's tag team champions fighting in a triple threat match.
Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, The Viking Raiders and The Revival represent NXT, Raw and SmackDown, respectively, but they all got their start in WWE as members of the black-and-yellow brand.
Fish and O'Reilly use a style that relies heavily on precision strikes, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder like to use old school wrestling techniques, and Erik and Ivar use brute force to defeat their opponents.
Each team represents a totally unique style of wrestling, but they are all gifted enough to adjust to each other, so this match should end up being as amazing as you would expect it to be.
The Undisputed Era is going to have a big presence at Survivor Series since they hold all of the men's championships in NXT, and this is the best way to feature all three sets of tag team champions on a PPV designed for brand warfare.
Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler
The same piece of advertising we saw at Crown Jewel showing Styles, Nakamura and Strong also showed Becky Lynch, Bayley and Shayna Baszler next to each other.
While this could just be showing each brand's top champions in different divisions, it is entirely possible The Man, the former Hugger and the MMA practitioner will end up in the ring together.
Baszler has been ready for the main roster for quite some time and has dominated the NXT women's division for over a year. It's time for WWE to test the waters for a potential move.
Nobody would be better suited to put Baszler's skills to the test than Lynch and Bayley. They came from NXT and rose through the ranks to be two of the most successful Superstars in their division.
With Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke always lurking to help Baszler, we could see someone like Sasha Banks at ringside to help even the odds.
Follow me on Twitter @BR_Doctor.