Early WWE Survivor Series 2019 Match Card Predictions After Crown Jewel

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Survivor Series takes place on November 24, and that means WWE has a little over three weeks to prepare for one of its oldest events.

The Survivor Series concept dates back to the first show in 1987. For 32 years, WWE has been holding elimination matches and creating some iconic teams with people we don't usually see work together.

This year's PPV will be the first time NXT will be brought into the fold. Raw and SmackDown were already expected to fight for supremacy, but the black and yellow brand is going to try to spoil their fun.

No matches have been announced yet, but we can make some educated guesses based on the current storylines, advertising material and WWE storytelling patterns.

Let's try to predict what WWE will book for this year's Survivor Series.