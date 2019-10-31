Derrick Rose Says He's Found 'Happiness' Playing for Pistons

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Derrick Rose will be in the United Center as a visitor when his Detroit Pistons take on the Chicago Bulls in Friday’s Eastern Conference clash, but it wasn’t long ago he was seen as the new savior for his hometown franchise in the post-Michael Jordan era.

Chicago selected the University of Memphis product with the No. 1 pick of the 2008 NBA draft, and for a while, he was that savior.

He was the 2008-09 Rookie of the Year, 2010-11 league MVP in just his third season and a three-time All-Star. Rose was a blur in the open court with explosive athleticism and the best hope for any franchise in the Eastern Conference to challenge the LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh juggernaut in Miami.

However, injuries sapped him of his prime and much of that athleticism for extended stretches, and he was criticized for not returning to the court sooner. The Bulls went from the Eastern Conference Finals in his third season to winning just one more playoff series when he was on the floor the rest of the way until he left following the 2015-16 campaign.

"I was going through a lot, I was going through injuries, I was dealing with things off the court," Rose said of his journey to the Pistons, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. "It was a lot of circumstances that I was put in and I had to weave through to find the place that I'm in right now, which is what you see the happiness."

Woodyard noted Rose was in headlines for more than just his injuries in Chicago.

Rose was accused of rape in a civil lawsuit during the 2016-17 campaign when he was on the New York Knicks, although a jury dismissed the accusation. He also underwent a fourth knee surgery and was temporarily missing from the Knicks because of a family issue during that same season.

Rose also dealt with ankle and elbow injuries when he was on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves the past two seasons.

"I've got my family now, I've got three kids, I'm happy with where I'm at right now, the destination I'm at right now and I'm just trying to take everything in and learn every day and be appreciative of where I'm at," he said.

While the season is still in the early stages, Rose has found success with the Pistons. He is averaging 20.4 points and 6.2 assists a night and thriving when given the opportunities to go up against second units.

Friday is the first of four matchups this season between his new and first team.