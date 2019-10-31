Redskins Request Review of Trent Williams' Medical Care After Cancer Scare

Redskins Request Review of Trent Williams' Medical Care After Cancer ScareOctober 31, 2019
The Washington Redskins are requesting a review of Trent Williams' medical records and medical care in the wake of the offensive lineman saying he had cancer.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport passed along the statement from the Redskins, who are requesting the records under terms of the NFL's collective bargaining agreement:
