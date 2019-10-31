Redskins Request Review of Trent Williams' Medical Care After Cancer Scare

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 31, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 22: Trent Williams #71 of the Washington Redskins watches from the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins are requesting a review of Trent Williams' medical records and medical care in the wake of the offensive lineman saying he had cancer.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport passed along the statement from the Redskins, who are requesting the records under terms of the NFL's collective bargaining agreement:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

Related

    Steelers Tried to Trade for Le'Veon 👀

    Bell says Steelers were among teams that tried to acquire him at the trade deadline

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Steelers Tried to Trade for Le'Veon 👀

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Le'Veon Was 'Angry' with Adam Gase Over Lack of Touches vs. Jags

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Le'Veon Was 'Angry' with Adam Gase Over Lack of Touches vs. Jags

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Trent Williams Reveals He Had Cancer

    Redskins OT said growth was found 'roughly' six years ago but team doctors said it was minor: 'I almost lost my life'

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Trent Williams Reveals He Had Cancer

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Patriots Release Josh Gordon Off IR

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Patriots Release Josh Gordon Off IR

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report