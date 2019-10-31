Charles Barkley Calls Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns Fight 'A Snuggle Party'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 30: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers fights with Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on October 30, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Wolves 117-95. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Some might say Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid had a fight Wednesday night. Others might call it a skirmish or altercation. Charles Barkley had a different way to describe the situation. 

Barkley said Towns and Embiid had a "snuggle party":

During the third quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers' 117-95 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, a shoving match between Towns and Embiid started. Things escalated from there:

Video Play Button

The two turned to social media to continue exchanging barbs after the game (warning: tweets contain profanity):

The NBA announced Thursday that Towns and Embiid each received two-game suspensions. Ben Simmons, who at one point had his right arm around Towns' neck, wasn't punished for his role in the fracas.

