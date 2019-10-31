Charles Barkley Calls Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns Fight 'A Snuggle Party'October 31, 2019
Some might say Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid had a fight Wednesday night. Others might call it a skirmish or altercation. Charles Barkley had a different way to describe the situation.
Barkley said Towns and Embiid had a "snuggle party":
During the third quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers' 117-95 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, a shoving match between Towns and Embiid started. Things escalated from there:
The two turned to social media to continue exchanging barbs after the game (warning: tweets contain profanity):
The NBA announced Thursday that Towns and Embiid each received two-game suspensions. Ben Simmons, who at one point had his right arm around Towns' neck, wasn't punished for his role in the fracas.
Embiid-KAT Fight Suspensions 🚨
• Embiid suspended 2 games • Towns suspended 2 games • No fine for Ben Simmons (Shams)