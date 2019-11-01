The Real Winners and Losers from WWE Crown Jewel 2019

The Real Winners and Losers from WWE Crown Jewel 2019November 1, 2019
Once more, WWE headed across the sea for a massive event in Saudi Arabia. WWE Crown Jewel 2019 was not as hyped as past events but was defined by star power.
Tyson Fury and Cain Velasquez stepped into WWE rings for the first time to face some of the biggest stars in the business, challenging Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar respectively.
Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair also appeared to captain their teams against each other for bragging rights. They had set up massive talent led by Roman Reigns and Randy Orton.
These stars though were only one part of a night defined by moments that could ultimately make and break careers. Talented performers were not just looking to pick up victories in their matches but make an impression to a fresh audience.
Some rose to the occasion. Others fell woefully short. These real winners and losers made this night one to watch even if the actual quality of the night was lacking.
Winner: Humberto Carrillo
Humberto Carrillo continues to get big opportunities early in his career. His main roster run to date has been a match with Seth Rollins and a pair of matches against AJ Styles. He ended up falling short both times to The Phenomenal One, but WWE showed how much they respected him by putting him in that position.
His victory in the battle royal over Andrade, Cedric Alexander, Erick Rowan, Buddy Murphy, R-Truth and more states that he is one of the babyfaces Monday Night Raw will rely on going forward.
The second time around with Styles was better than the first. It still feels like the two are not quite comfortable together, but talent shines through on big stages. Carrillo did not leave without making an impression.
Kevin Owens will be back at the top of the title scene next week, so it will take some time for the Mexican sensation to get another shot at the United States Championship. However, it's hard to bet against him holding gold sooner rather than later.
Loser: Cain Velasquez
It is not often WWE debuts someone with as much hype as Cain Velasquez. The former two-time UFC heavyweight champion was set up as the one man that could truly embarrass The Beast Incarnate. Instead, he was the one embarrassed.
Velasquez looked like an amateur throughout despite working this like a mixed martial arts fight. He was slow and uncertain with his strikes, which made even his brief burst of energy against Lesnar fail to land.
He ended up falling within a few minutes by tapping out to the Kimura Lock. Velasquez was then quickly overshadowed by the far more experienced Rey Mysterio, who revealed he was the true rival to Lesnar this whole time.
A loss is hardly the end of his run near the top of WWE, but this was the one chance he had to make a great first impression. Perhaps it would be best to let him train for another six months in the Performance Center before doing this again.
Winner: Mansoor
The best match of the night was the contest with the least hype behind it. Mansoor cannot get on TV any other time than the Saudi Arabia events, so there was no reason to expect anything from this contest. It was the one truly complete match the whole night.
This will likely turn many heads. Mansoor is clearly an important piece for WWE's relationship with the country, but he may have just shown he can be far more than just the Crown Jewel legend.
Whether he begins more regularly appearing in NXT or heads straight to the main roster, Mansoor has proved he should be used more regularly. Some of that may just come down to the Swiss Superman being able to elevate everyone, but he has had much worse matches with far better wrestlers.
On a night that largely continued the tradition of WWE failing to hit the mark inspired by its marketing, Cesaro vs. Mansoor was a bright spot that may go largely unnoticed but absolutely should not.
Loser: Tyson Fury
With all the hype behind his appearance and a great cocky entrance to boot, Tyson Fury had a lot to prove in this one-off match with Braun Strowman. He gave it his all and showed his love for WWE but was simply not able to grasp the psychology of the sport.
As The Monster Among Men stated many times in the build, Fury does not belong in a WWE ring. He doesn't have the storytelling chops at least yet for a match this big. Having him win felt like a slap in the face to Strowman.
The Monster could also be considered a loser here simply for going through all this just to pick up another loss. These two had no chemistry and barely managed to pull off anything in the ring.
If The Gypsy King ever wants to step in the WWE ring again, he needs more time training and preparing before getting this type of spotlight.
Winner: Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt should have won at Hell in a Cell, and the non-finish that night nearly derailed his run. WWE made the right decision rectifying that with a victory at Crown Jewel. Even with the move complicating the brand split, The Fiend still needed to win.
It is a showcase of respect for what Wyatt has accomplished since his return that WWE was willing to commit to him fully at this point. WWE will have to pull off another "blockbuster trade" to make this work for the red brand, but it was worth it.
Once again, the match between Seth Rollins and The Fiend did not land as well as it should. Mostly, it is due to the red atmospheric lighting, which makes it hard to see what is happening. The character moments from Wyatt were lost in the crimson.
This will need to change long term. Right now, no one is going to be able to enjoy what Wyatt is delivering in the ring. He's got a second chance as a world champion, and this needs to be better than his first run.
The next few months will absolutely decide the future of Wyatt in WWE. The Fiend could be the biggest star in the company or could disappear behind a red haze, handing back his title to The Beastslayer.