The Real Winners and Losers from WWE Crown Jewel 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Once more, WWE headed across the sea for a massive event in Saudi Arabia. WWE Crown Jewel 2019 was not as hyped as past events but was defined by star power.

Tyson Fury and Cain Velasquez stepped into WWE rings for the first time to face some of the biggest stars in the business, challenging Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar respectively.

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair also appeared to captain their teams against each other for bragging rights. They had set up massive talent led by Roman Reigns and Randy Orton.

These stars though were only one part of a night defined by moments that could ultimately make and break careers. Talented performers were not just looking to pick up victories in their matches but make an impression to a fresh audience.

Some rose to the occasion. Others fell woefully short. These real winners and losers made this night one to watch even if the actual quality of the night was lacking.