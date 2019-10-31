Jets' Le'Veon Bell Was 'Angry' with Adam Gase over Lack of Touches vs. Jaguars

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

After going all of 2018 without playing a snap, Le'Veon Bell wants the ball as much as possible in 2019.

And so, the New York Jets running back is upset with how few touches he got during the team's 29-15 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday.

Bell told reporters Thursday that he texted head coach Adam Gase after the game to address the issue:

"Yeah, I was frustrated, so I didn't want to be in front of the media and say something that everybody could run with. I was frustrated. We lost the game and I didn't feel like I was involved. Plus, I feel like that was a game we kind of let go. I didn't want to say anything I would regret because I was angry at the time."

The 27-year-old carried the ball eight times for 23 yards and caught three passes for 12 yards against the Jags. Overall this season, Bell has 349 yards and one touchdown on 108 carries as well as 187 yards and one touchdown on 32 catches.

Bell clarified that he and Gase are "fine" after a "good little talk." He noted that his frustrations were borne out of wanting "to be one of the main reasons for helping the team win."

Wednesday, Gase admitted that Bell was not properly utilized against Jacksonville. "We have to make sure he has touches," he told reporters. "Last week was bad. That was on me."

The conversation about Bell's usage comes after his name was floated prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

The two-time All-Pro confirmed teams such as Houston, Green Bay, Kansas City and Pittsburgh inquired about trading for him on Uninterrupted's 17 Weeks podcast released Thursday evening. Ultimately, according to Bell, "the Jets were really asking for a high price and a lot for me":

Pittsburgh's interest is particularly compelling given Bell began his career with the Steelers from 2013 to 2017 before holding out for the entirety of last season due to his refusal to sign Pittsburgh's franchise tag and a corresponding demand for a long-term, lucrative contract.

The Steelers let Bell become a free agent in February, and he signed a four-year contract worth $52.5 million with the Jets in March. It was that contract, apparently, that kept the Jets from dealing Bell elsewhere:

While the Jets are 1-6 and Bell hasn't been overly productive, he relayed during his meeting with the media that he does not regret choosing New York.

"Obviously, things aren't sunny and roses right now, but it will get better," Bell said. "When it does, it will feel that much better. ... Once we put it all together, I feel like this team will be scary."

Bell disclosed that the Jets have a "better game plan for me to get more involved" on Sunday against the winless Miami Dolphins, Gase's former team, who have the 31st-ranked rushing defense. He should look like the version of himself that posted three 1,000-plus-yard rushing seasons in Pittsburgh.