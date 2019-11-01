Brandon Ingram, Jahlil Okafor Guide Pelicans Past Nuggets for 1st Win of Season

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans got into the 2019-20 win column with a 122-107 home victory over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday at Smoothie King Center.

Four Pelicans scored 19 or more points, led by Jahlil Okafor's 26. New Orleans shot 53.2 percent from the field and hit 15 of 33 three-pointers.

Michael Porter Jr. led seven Nuggets in double figures with 15 points in his NBA debut.

The Pels have started the year 1-4 without star rookie Zion Williamson, who is recovering from a torn meniscus. The 3-2 Nuggets have dropped two straight.

Notable Performances

Nuggets F Michael Porter Jr.: 15 points, 4 rebounds

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic: 13 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds

Pelicans PG Lonzo Ball: 9 points, 8 assists

Pelicans PF Brandon Ingram: 25 points, 5 assists

Pelicans C Jahlil Okafor: 26 points, 5 rebounds

Pelicans G Frank Jackson: 21 points

Brandon Ingram Stakes Claim as League's Most Improved Player

The season is only five games old for the Pelicans, but Brandon Ingram looks like an All-Star and the league's top Most Improved Player candidate.

Ingram has run with the opportunity to be the Pelicans alpha, posting 26.8 points on 51.0 percent shooting, 8.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

The Pels' scoring and rebounding leader shined again Wednesday against a Nuggets team that finished second in last year's Western Conference standings, none more so than when he unleashed this fourth-quarter hammer:

Ingram did an excellent job pushing the tempo and leading the Pels' efficient offensive night, and that included setting up his teammates for easy buckets:

Per Will Guillory of The Athletic, Ingram's night marked his fourth straight 25-point performance, a personal-best streak.

Ingram is a restricted free agent next summer, and based on early returns, he's about to get paid.

This doesn't seem to be a fluke, either. As Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation noted, Ingram was lighting it up last winter before being diagnosed with season-ending deep venous thrombosis.

Per Basketball Reference, the ex-Duke forward posted 27.8 points on 57.0 percent shooting and 7.5 rebounds in the six games before his season ended prematurely.

If Ingram keeps this up, a fantastic season is in the works, and ex-teammate Nick "Swaggy P" Young thinks he may take home some hardware:







Regardless, the Pels have a star in Ingram, making them one of the top teams to watch when Williamson returns to the court.

What's Next?

The Pelicans will start a two-game road trip against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. The Nuggets will hit the road on the same day against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m ET.

