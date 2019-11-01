Breeders' Cup 2019 Entries: Lineup Odds and Predictions for Friday Races

Horsephotos/Getty Images

Friday at the 2019 Breeders' Cup will bring rewards for Frankie Dettori, Chad Brown and Bob Baffert. Dettori has a great chance to win the day's opening race, the Juvenile Turf Sprint, in the saddle of A'Ali, while Selflessly can give Brown a sixth win in the Juvenile Fillies Turf.

Baffert has trained his share of winners for different Breeders' races over the years, and Bast can be added to the list after the running of the Juvenile Fillies. John Velazquez will be in the saddle of Bast, and the 47-year-old will also ride Eight Rings in the TVG Juvenile, where he will face strong competition from Mike Smith and Scabbard.

Friday's Race Odds (Per Oddschecker)

Juvenile Turf Sprint (4:12 p.m. ET/1:12 p.m. PT)

1. Chimney Rock (Jose Ortiz, Michael J. Maker): 14-1

2. Band Practice (Jamie Spencer, Archie Watson): 16-1

3. Another Miracle (Manuel Franco, Gary Contessa): 33-1

4. Dream Shot (Christopher Hayes, James Tate): 20-1

5. Encoder (Flavien Prat, John W. Sadler): 40-1

6. Alligator Alley (Wayne Lordan, Joseph O'Brien): 12-1

7. Kimari (John Velazquez, Wesley A. Ward): 10-3

8. Dr Simpson (Richard Kingscote, Tom Dascombe): 20-1

9. Four Wheel Drive (Irad Ortiz Jr., Wesley A. Ward): 7-2

10. A'Ali (Lanfranco Dettori, Simon Crisford): 11-2

11. King Neptune (Ryan Moore, Aidan P. O'Brien): 20-1

12. Cambria (Tyler Gaffalione, Wesley A. Ward): 14-1

13. Bulletproof One (Javier Castellano, Peter Miller): 20-1

14. Air Force Jet (Wayne Lordan, Joseph O'Brien): 25-1

15. Fore Left (Mario Gutierrez, Doug F. O'Neill): 33-1

16. Karak (Julio Garcia, Wesley A. Ward): 25-1

Predicted Winner: A'Ali

Juvenile Turf (4:52 p.m. ET/1:52 p.m. PT)

1. Our Country (John Velazquez, George Weaver): 20-1

2. Structor (Jose Ortiz, Chad C. Brown): 13-2

3. Peace Achieved (Miguel Mena, Mark E. Casse): 16-1

4. Decorated Invader (Irad Ortiz Jr., Christophe Clement): 5-1

5. Vitalogy (Javier Castellano, Brendan P. Walsh): 10-1

6. Graceful Kitten (Hector Berrios, Amador Merei Sanchez): 25-1

7. Andesite (Joel Rosario, Brad Cox): 16-1

8. Billy Batts (Paco Lopez, Peter Miller): 50-1

9. Gear Jockey (Tyler Gaffalione, George R. Arnold II)

10. War Beast (Abel Cedillo, Doug F. O'Neill): 50-1

11. Proven Strategies (Edgard Zayas, Mark E. Casse): 66-1

12. Arizona (Ryan Moore, Aidan P. O'Brien): 5-2

13. Fort Myers (Wayne Lordan, Aidan P. O'Brien): 16-1

14. Hit the Road (Flavien Prat, Dan Blacker): 14-1

15. Deviant (Lane Luzzi, Danny Pish): 100-1

Predicted Winner: Arizona

Juvenile (7:04 p.m. ET/4:04 p.m. PT)

1. Dennis' Moment (Irad Ortiz Jr., Dale L. Romans): 6-4

2. Wrecking Crew (Paco Lopez, Peter Miller): 33-1

3. Shoplifted (Ricardo Santana Jr., Steven M. Asmussen): 33-1

4. Storm the Court (Flavien Prat, Peter A. Eurton): 33-1

5. Scabbard (Mike Smith, Eddie Kenneally): 6-1

6. Eight Rings (John Velazquez, Bob Baffert): 7-4

7. Anneau d'Or (Juan Hernandez, Blaine Wright): 25-1

8. Full Flat (Yutaka Take, Hideyuki Mori): 66-1

Predicted Winner: Eight Rings

Juvenile Fillies Turf (12:12 p.m. ET/3:12 p.m. PT)

1. Living in the Past (Daniel Tudhope, Karl Burke): 18-1

2. Croughavouke (Flavien Prat, Jeff Mullins): 50-1

3. Shadn (Jamie Spencer, Andrew M. Balding): 18-1

4. Abscond (Irad Ortiz Jr., Eddie Kenneally): 16-1

5. Daahyeh (William Buick, Roger Varian): 9-2

6. Unforgetable (Wayne Lordan, Joseph O'Brien): 33-1

7. Crystalle (Joel Rosario, John C. Kimmel DVM): 12-1

8. Tango (Ryan Moore, Aidan P. O'Brien): 14-1

9. Albigna (Shane Foley, Mrs. John Harrington): 9-2

10. Fair Maiden (Drayden Van Dyke, Eoin G. Harty)

11. Sharing (Manuel Franco, H. Graham Motion): 20-1

12. Sweet Melania (Jose Ortiz, Todd A. Pletcher): 8-1

13. Selflessly (Javier Castellano, Chad C. Brown): 12-1

14. Etoile (Lanfranco Dettori, Aidan P. O'Brien): 20-1

Predicted Winner: Selflessly

Juvenile Fillies (5:32 p.m. ET/2:32 p.m. PT)

1. Donna Veloce (Flavien Prat, Simon Callaghan): 7-2

2. Two Sixty (Edgard Zayas, Mark E. Casse): 28-1

3. Perfect Alibi (Irad Ortiz Jr., Mark E. Casse): 16-1

4. British Idiom (Javier Castellano, Brad Cox): 4-1

5. Lazy Daisy (Rafael Bejarano, Doug F. O'Neill): 20-1

6. Bast (John Velazquez, Bob Baffert): 4-1

7. Wicked Whisper (Joel Rosario, Steven M. Asmussen): 9-2

8. K P Dreamin (Ruben Fuentes, Jeff Mullins): 50-1

9. Comical (Abel Cedillo, Doug F. O'Neill): 16-1

Predicted Winner: Bast

Baffert to Enjoy Two Winners

Eight Rings has the speed to dominate on the dirt tracks at Santa Anita Park. The colt gave an example of his pace when winning the "local Grade 1 trial for this by six lengths," per Paul Quigley of At The Races.

Quigley also identified Smith's Scabbard as "clearly the best of the rest." Smith knows what it takes to win during a Breeders' weekend, having amassed 27 victories during his storied career.

Horsephotos/Getty Images

The 54-year-old will push Eight Rings all the way but ultimately come up short.

Quigley also noted how Bast has the form to win a Grade 1-level meeting among the fillies. Having Velazquez take the reins will further help her cause, thanks to his 16 previous wins in Breeders' races.

Bast will outlast a quality field where the Steve Asmussen-trained Wicked Whisper is also among the betting favourites.

Dettori and A'Ali to Fend off Kimari

A'Ali looks like the horse to beat after Dettori rode the colt to victory in the Flying Childers Stakes back in September. The horse trained by Simon Childers finished well clear at Doncaster, leaving fellow Turf Sprint competitor Dream Shot trailing.

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Kimari will offer a lengthy challenge thanks to Velazquez. There is also the added motivation of making amends for events at this year's Royal Ascot meeting.

Specifically, Dettori rode Raffle Prize to victory ahead of Kimari by a whisker in Berkshire, England. Velazquez will fancy his chances of changing things on the faster tracks in California, but Dettori knows what it takes to win a tight race and already has the psychological edge.

Arizona and Selflessly Primed for Wins

Arizona will pip Decorated Invader to the post in the Juvenile Turf thanks to the influence of trainer Aidan O'Brien and jockey Ryan Moore. O'Brien and Moore have combined to produce four winners in this race, a fact oddsmakers appear keenly aware of.

Selflessly isn't going to face the same level of competition Bast is in for. Instead, Brown's filly can set a rapid early pace the rest will struggle to maintain.

Javier Castellano will be riding a fresh horse with only two previous starts to her credit this year. This filly is strong enough to win by some distance.