Watford vs. Chelsea: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Chelsea will be chasing their fifth consecutive Premier League win when they visit bottom side Watford on Saturday.

The Hornets appear to be destined for relegation after collecting only five points this season, and they have yet to win a league game.

The Blues' youthful selection has been in excellent form since Frank Lampard's arrival in the summer, with Chelsea winning seven in a row in all competitions before Wednesday's Carabao Cup fourth-round loss to Manchester United.

Lampard's team are fourth, eight points behind league leaders Liverpool, and a surprise title challenge cannot be ruled out at this stage.

Date: Saturday, Nov 2.

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT/1:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports App

Odds: Watford 4-1, Chelsea 61-100, draw 33-10 (per Caesars).

Preview

Christian Pulisic announced himself to the Premier League with a stunning hat-trick in a 4-2 win at Burnley on Saturday after taking time to acclimatise at Stamford Bridge.

The side's early success has been built on the incredible displays of Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount, and the England internationals appear comfortable in the top flight after loan spells in the EFL Championship.

Lampard's task is to find a style that blends Pulisic, Mount and Abraham into his system, and the club legend might find that difficult. Callum Hudson-Odoi's return to fitness has made the fight for a starting role on the wings even more crowded, but that also means there is the potential to mould a dynamic attack.

It's a problem most managers would love to have, and despite a transfer ban, Chelsea have restructured their starting XI.

Abraham has been the surprise package, dominating opposition defences with his skill and positioning. The London-born striker has netted eight goals in 10 Premier League appearances, and if he continues his scoring exploits, he should be Lampard's long-term No. 9.

Watford ended last season 11th, comfortably in mid-table, but the bottom has fallen out of their world since the summer.

Javi Gracia went from being one of the hottest coaching talents in England to losing his job almost overnight, and the 49-year-old was replaced by compatriot Quique Sanchez Flores, who is in his second spell in charge at Vicarage Road.

Flores took over on Sept. 7, but Watford have failed to see a significant upturn in performances. Draws in their past three Premier League games suggest the Hornets are recovering, but it might not be enough to escape relegation.

Watford have scored only five goals in the league this season, and no player has scored more than once.

Striker Troy Deeney has been out of action since August because of a knee injury, and the club captain isn't expected to return until after the November international break.

Sanchez Flores told Sky Sports he can't wait to have Deeney back in the fold while challenging his other forwards to find answers to the side's goalscoring problems in their captain's absence:

"I love Deeney, you all know that, and we know how he can help the team, but right now he is not the solution.

"He has a lot of character and represents well the values of the club: be organised, be brave, be compact and solid. This is the character we want.

"We need to talk about the solutions as these players are not ready right now.

"We need to be focused on the solutions [in attack], with [Gerard] Deulofeu, with Andre Gray, with Roberto Pereyra."

Saturday might become an exercise of damage limitation for Watford, and after the disappointment of being knocked out of the EFL Cup, Chelsea will be gunning for a positive result with plenty of goals.

If Watford do not start winning games soon, it's likely Sanchez Flores will follow Gracia out the exit door, with the next chapter of the Hornets' history consequently set to be written in the second tier.