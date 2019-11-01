Bournemouth vs. Manchester United: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Ian Walton/Associated Press

Manchester United could climb to fifth in the Premier League on Saturday with a victory at Bournemouth and other results go their way.

The Red Devils have won their last three in all competitions, including Wednesday's Carabao Cup success at Chelsea.

United defeated the Blues 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have begun to show better form on the road.

The Cherries are ninth after the first 10 league games, and they could also end the weekend as high as fifth if results fall their way.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT/8:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sports 1 (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport App, NBC Sports App

Odds: Bournemouth: 9-4, United 23-20, draw 5-2 (per Caesars).

Preview

Solskjaer has watched his side underperform since he was handed the manager's job at Old Trafford on a permanent basis, but the green shoots of recovery have started to appear in recent weeks.

United performed valiantly in the 1-1 Premier League draw against leaders Liverpool, and the team have used the success of that performance as a springboard.

Robin Jones/Getty Images

The Red Devils still lack the creativity they need in midfield, but the starting XI are clearly enjoying Solskjaer's use of a 3-4-3 system.

The formation allows United to focus on the counter-attack and utilise the team's undeniable pace.

Solskjaer used the system against Liverpool and Chelsea, and the flexibility to quickly revert into a defensive low block has paid dividends.

Per MUTV (h/t Alex Harris of the Mirror), Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford sustained knocks against Chelsea, but Solskjaer said he hopes the pair will be fit enough to feature at the Vitality Stadium.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Rashford's spectacular free-kick won the game at the Bridge on Wednesday, and the world-class strike is sure to give him confidence.

Speaking after the latest win, Rashford said United have been journeying through a difficult transition, per Harris.

"We've been in a tough place. We're still getting through that phase and the only way to do it is to fight your way through it and get three points because at the end of the day they're the things that keep everybody happy.

"When you go home and you've won the game, whether it's home or away, that's when you wake up with a good feeling. So we just want to recreate that as much as possible this season.

"The main focus for us is improvement and development because we're definitely going places. From pre-season, we did a lot of good work. The start of the season wasn't exactly what we expected but we've got to get through it and get back to winning games."

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Bournemouth will be satisfied with their current league position, but results have been inconsistent.

Eddie Howe's team are without a win in all competitions in their last five, including a 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat at Burton Albion.

No goals in their last three will concern Howe, and the club have relied on set pieces to trouble teams. United still appear vulnerable against the dead ball, so the hosts might have some joy in their next encounter.

The Cherries have previously been considered an attacking side with fluid passing moves present in their style. However, Howe has now opted for a tighter style.

If Bournemouth defeat United and move up the table, Howe's conservative approach will have been justified. Clubs outside of the top 10 are becoming progressively stronger, and the south coast team must find a method to preserve its top-flight status.