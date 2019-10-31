Cody, Jericho's Intense Contract Signing; SCU as Champs and AEW Dynamite Fallout

2 of 4

Early in the broadcast, cameras caught Jon Moxley backstage seeking out what he later dubbed as "suits" and arguing about last week's finish, the unforgettable draw against Pac.

Moxley was then informed his match against Kenny Omega at Full Gear would be a Lights Out Match of the unsanctioned variety.

Later in the show, he went out with a mic and ripped into everyone and everything while hyping up the match. In the same swoop, he bashed AEW's win-loss system and created parallels between now and when WWE boxed him in and didn't let him run wild.

Of course, AEW is letting him do just that. While it's a little weird to see Moxley slam something like the win-loss record right now, it suits his character. And while some might decry him sitting in a pay-per-view match that won’t have an effect on his record, look at it this way: It keeps him safe while also holding him out of the title scene.

Because everybody knows Moxley is destined for the very top of AEW. It's only a matter of time. Anybody who watched that promo from Wednesday night would have a hard time not feeling some "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vibes.

Few Superstars can command an audience like Moxley. They were eating out of his hand. Rest assured the same will happen when his hardcore side comes out against Omega on November 9.