Cody, Jericho's Intense Contract Signing; SCU as Champs and AEW Dynamite Fallout

Cody, Jericho's Intense Contract Signing; SCU as Champs and AEW Dynamite FalloutOctober 31, 2019
All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite had a big task in front of it for the October 30 edition.
Not only did it promise to crown first-ever tag champions after a lengthy tournament, but it also had to follow up on arguably the best episode to date and start building for the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view on November 9.
Somehow, AEW made it all work. New champions were crowned. A contract signing went down. Jon Moxley went off with a microphone in his hands, and even smaller feuds got some serious juice to them as a big event approaches.
Here are the top moments from another solid entry in what is slowly becoming a force in the wrestling industry fans can't ignore.
Page Comes Back to Life
"Hangman" Adam Page fell off the map a bit in recent weeks.
He had a few tough losses after getting shot to the main event scene right away. Humbled, he had been quiet and mostly took a backseat to bigger feuds and names.
That made it easy to forget Page still has an upcoming bout with Pac at Full Gear. But Wednesday night, he put in some fun work against Sammy Guevara while picking up a win.
After, the more important development—Page got on the mic and admitted things hadn't been going well lately. But he promised to do some "cowboy (expletive)" to Pac, to which the announcers rightfully quipped that would be going on a T-shirt.
And an angry "Hangman" willing to go to dark places to get back to his prominent role in the main event scene might be something truly special if done right from here.
Moxley’s Draw Fallout
Early in the broadcast, cameras caught Jon Moxley backstage seeking out what he later dubbed as "suits" and arguing about last week's finish, the unforgettable draw against Pac.
Moxley was then informed his match against Kenny Omega at Full Gear would be a Lights Out Match of the unsanctioned variety.
Later in the show, he went out with a mic and ripped into everyone and everything while hyping up the match. In the same swoop, he bashed AEW's win-loss system and created parallels between now and when WWE boxed him in and didn't let him run wild.
Of course, AEW is letting him do just that. While it's a little weird to see Moxley slam something like the win-loss record right now, it suits his character. And while some might decry him sitting in a pay-per-view match that won’t have an effect on his record, look at it this way: It keeps him safe while also holding him out of the title scene.
Because everybody knows Moxley is destined for the very top of AEW. It's only a matter of time. Anybody who watched that promo from Wednesday night would have a hard time not feeling some "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vibes.
Few Superstars can command an audience like Moxley. They were eating out of his hand. Rest assured the same will happen when his hardcore side comes out against Omega on November 9.
Tag Team Titles Crowned
It’s somewhat fitting a tag team tournament with unexpected twists and turns, such as the early elimination of The Young Bucks, wound up ending with a small package. Also fitting was the heavy favorites didn't win the title, of course.
The Lucha Bros were easily the favorites going into Wednesday night. They're too cool to not connect with fans, even when they're trying to play heels. SCU was the scrappy underdog that figured to take the loss.
So much for that. This was a slam-dunk of a match from a momentum-exchanging encounter, as both teams seemed poised to win a few times. It perhaps felt a little fast, but that it otherwise landed as expected isn't a bad thing.
Right at the end, Scorpio Sky shocked with a roll-up win to crown SCU as the first-ever AEW tag champions. Ending a lengthy tournament with a roll-up is a big gamble, but it's mitigated by the fact this was excellent storytelling. If Pentagon Jr. and Fenix hadn’t attacked SCU earlier in the tournament, forcing Christopher Daniels out of action, Sky wouldn't have been in the championship match at all.
Smart all around if fans can look past the roll-up. Good storytelling and the Lucha Bros stay on the chase, which is probably better for everyone.
Jericho-Cody Sign on the Dotted Line
The contract signing for the AEW title bout between Chris Jericho and Cody at Full Gear was more Jericho goodness.
What else needs said?
To be fair, Cody played a big part in the build here by taking a limo ride with Tony Schiavone and peppering the few appearances there with good backstory for the match.
Once the two sat down, Jericho was gold on the mic, insulting the crowd, getting at Schiavone just like he did in their WCW days together and eventually going face-to-face with Cody. As a dastardly heel should, though, some of the bravado was a feint—a camera cut revealed Jake Hager was assaulting Dustin Rhodes outside by the limo.
A low blow there as a nod to Hager's recent MMA fight and then a slam of Dustin that left a dent in the limo weaved in some nice blood-feud type stuff. Jericho has laid the groundwork for Cody suffering an irreversible letdown and looped in a relative for good measure.
Good luck figuring out which way AEW goes with the title match, but that's the point, right?