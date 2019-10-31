Emiliano Martinez: Arsenal Players Support Captain Granit Xhaka 'All the Way'

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has said he and his team-mates support scrutinised midfielder Granit Xhaka "all the way" amid uncertainty regarding his place as club captain.

Xhaka, 27, was omitted from the squad that lost 5-4 on penalties to Liverpool following a thrilling 5-5 draw in the Carabao Cup fourth round at Anfield on Wednesday.

Unai Emery dropped the player after he was booed off the pitch by his own fans in the 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday. The Switzerland international appeared to tell supporters to "f--k off" as he left the pitch, and he threw down his jersey.

After Martinez played in the defeat to Liverpool, he spoke to Goal's Charles Watts about the unity among the players:

"He's a great leader for us and we support him all the way. We wanted to win this game for him and for Arsenal.

"He's devastated because he's got a good family and a good heart. He loves the club. When someone goes through that we have to support him. We are together.

"The manager decides if he's captain or not but for us as a group we support him all the way."

The Gunners led Palace 2-0 after nine minutes at the Emirates Stadium, but the scores were level by the time Xhaka—who has attracted some criticism for his displays this term—was taken off in the 61st minute. It's believed some supporters were upset with the captain's lack of urgency leaving the field.

Arsenal's anchor cupped his hands to ears in response to the jeers and exited straight down the tunnel.

Emery addressed the media following that disappointing home draw and said his captain was in the wrong, via Omnisport:

Watts noted Xhaka is yet to make a public apology despite being urged to do so by his manager and senior members of the club's board. What's more, it's reported he "does not feel the need to apologise" given the abuse from fans during his time in north London.

Xhaka has picked up four yellow cards in nine Premier League games this season—more than any other Arsenal player—and Sky Sports Statto suggested the team is more productive without him:

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar sympathised with his fellow Switzerland international, per Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie:

Watts added the Xhaka incident has had a "significant impact within the changing room" at Arsenal, who now have just one win in four matches.

James Benge of Football.London hinted Xhaka could sit out the Premier League clash at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday:

Martinez suggested the squad backs its captain to respond positively, but the pressure is also on Emery to make a decision that could make or break Xhaka's campaign.