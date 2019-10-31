Frank Lampard Says N'Golo Kante Set to Resume Training in 'Next 2 or 3 Days'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said midfielder N'Golo Kante is nearing a return to fitness following injury and should resume training in the "next two or three days."

Kante, 28, has been restricted to five appearances in all competitions this season and was again absent for the Blues on Wednesday when they lost 2-1 at home to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.

Lampard spoke to reporters after his side were knocked out of the League Cup and gave an estimate as to when Kante will return:

"Training in the next two or three days. Hopefully (before the international break). It's important, he's a top player.

"I'd have liked to have given Jorginho and (Mateo) Kovacic a rest tonight because of the work they've put in, but I couldn't today because of N'Golo, Ross (Barkley) and Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) long term. I couldn't make the changes I wanted to today. It is what it is."

The France midfielder last played for Chelsea when he scored in the 4-1 win at Southampton on October 6, his second strike in as many Premier League appearances.

Kante has been in and out of the Chelsea squad several times already this season due to injuries, and Lampard recently stressed his desire to have the player back at his best, per PhysioRoom.com:

The west Londoners face a busy schedule at the beginning of November and resume their Premier League campaign at Watford in Saturday's late kick-off. They then host Ajax in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, and Crystal Palace will visit Stamford Bridge before the next international break.

Kante missed only two Premier League appearances last season, one of which was the 0-0 draw at Leicester City on the closing day of the season, due to a hamstring injury.

Lampard appeared hopeful of seeing Kante involved again before the upcoming international break, and there's little doubt the 2016-17 Premier League Player of the Season will improve any Chelsea lineup.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella highlighted Chelsea's lack of midfield control in Wednesday's home defeat to United:

The 2-1 loss at home to Liverpool in September is the only defeat Chelsea have suffered in the four games Kante has started this term.

The result against United brought an end to Chelsea's seven-game wining streak, but Kante's impending return to fitness boosts their hopes of igniting a new run of form.