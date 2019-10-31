Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Lauds Manchester United Character, Spirit After Chelsea Win

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer has praised his side for their spirit and character after winning 2-1 away to Chelsea on Wednesday to advance to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

United recently endured a run of six matches without a win (in 90 minutes), but Solskjaer—who didn't hold a formal post-match press conference—praised his team's unity following a third consecutive away win.

Per the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel, he said:

"We've travelled a lot in the last week. We've got a good team spirit and camaraderie. It shows the character of the team.

"Today we were excellent, with fast flowing football. That's Manchester United. We're trying to get back to that.

"We know we're not the finished product, we're a work in progress and keep trying to improve."

Marcus Rashford scored a sensational long-range free-kick to help the Red Devils reach the League Cup's last eight for a third time in four seasons.

Opposing striker Michy Batshuayi gave Chelsea a lifeline around the hour mark when he cancelled out Rashford's penalty opener at Stamford Bridge, via Sky Sports:

United's streak of away wins has been spread across three competitions, when beating Partizan Belgrade 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League before enjoying a 3-1 victory at Norwich City in the Premier League on Sunday.

It's a positive turnaround compared to the recent winless run that saw United fail to score away to West Ham United, AZ Alkmaar and Newcastle United in succession.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News praised Solskjaer for his hand in steadying the ship having gotten the better of Chelsea counterpart Frank Lampard:

United started with a back five at Stamford Bridge but transitioned to a four when Victor Lindelof came off in place of Anthony Martial.

Per Mokbel, Rashford said United are "definitely going places" under Solskaer, whose side are still seventh in the Premier League:

"We have been in a tough place. We are still getting through that phase, and the only way to do it is to fight your way through it.

"The main focus for us is just improvement and development because we are definitely going places. We have done a lot of good work.

"The start of the season wasn't exactly what we expected, but we have got to get through it and get back to winning games."

United have now beaten Chelsea home and away this season—the Red Devils thumped the Blues 4-0 at Old Trafford on the opening day of the Premier League campaign.

Both managers altered their lineups to feature an encouraging number of youth players in midweek. Lampard suggested United brought a defensive approach to west London, via The Athletic's Liam Twomey:

The Red Devils are back on the road in Week 11 of the Premier League and travel to Bournemouth in Saturday's early kick-off seeking a fourth straight away win.