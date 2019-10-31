Nationals Parade 2019: Route, Live Stream and Expectations

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

There's only one thing to do after winning your first World Series in franchise history.

Party.

The Washington Nationals clinched their first championship in franchise history with a 6-2 victory over the Houston Astros in Wednesday's Game 7, finishing a back-and-forth affair that saw the road team win all seven contests.

They now get to party with their fans. Fox 5 D.C. reported Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the championship parade will be Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

Jim Lokay and Lindsay Watts of Fox 5 D.C. provided a breakdown of the route, noting the festivities will start on Constitution Avenue NW at 15th Street NW, move east along Constitution Avenue NW and conclude with a team rally on Pennsylvania Avenue NW at 3rd Street NW.

The live-stream information was not available as of this writing, but past World Series parades have been televised on MLB Network. What's more, MLB.com will surely have live coverage, and it is fair to assume the local news in the nation's capital will both televise the parade and cover it on their websites.

As far as expectations go, look for nothing short of a hero's welcome for the newest champions.

Washington fans packed Nationals Park to watch Game 7, even though it was raining outside and the actual contest was more than 1,000 miles away in Minute Maid Park in Houston.

That didn't stop a festive atmosphere from breaking out during the game and a massive celebration that included some slip and slide atop of the dugout following the win:

If the fans were willing to sit through weather like that, they are going to pack the streets of Washington D.C. on Saturday during the actual parade.

There are plenty of players who will likely speak during the team rally based on past World Series celebrations, but a few stand out in particular.

Aces Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg carried the Nationals throughout October. The team finished 6-0 when Scherzer appeared in a game and 6-0 when Strasburg appeared in a game during the postseason, including wins in the final two.

What's more, Anthony Rendon drilled a memorable home run in Game 7 and drove in five runs in Game 6, Juan Soto was a hitting machine throughout the playoffs, and Howie Kendrick was the National League Championship Series MVP and ultimate hero of Wednesday's contest.

He sent a two-run homer off the right-field foul pole with the Nationals trailing by one in the seventh inning to give the eventual champions the lead for good.

Expect the crowd to show nothing but adoration throughout the Saturday festivities for all those players and more.