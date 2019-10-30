76ers' Ben Simmons on Embiid vs. Towns Fight: 'I Always Got My Teammate's Back'

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 30: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers gets in a fight with Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves as Ben Simmons #25 looks on in the third quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on October 30, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
When Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns got into an on-court scuffle during Wednesday night's game, Sixers star Ben Simmons wasted no time coming to his teammate's defense.

That's just the type of player he is.

"Just making sure my teammate was good," Simmons said after the game. "I always got my teammate's back."

With Philadelphia leading 77-55 midway through the third quarter, Embiid and Towns got tangled up behind the play. Shoves were exchanged, with Towns even throwing a punch. The two All-Star big men eventually wound up on the floor before the situation fizzled:

Simmons, meanwhile, was the first player from either team to make his way into the scuffle. The 6'10", 240-pound Simmons managed to pull the 6'11", 248-pound Towns away from Embiid before the fight escalated any further. 

Embiid and Towns were both ejected for their roles in the skirmish.

After watching his team close out a 117-95 victory without him, Embiid expressed his appreciation for his teammates coming to his defense.

"I know my guys came and have my back," Embiid said afterward, per Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times. "It's great to see."

Embiid also said, per Moore, that he doesn't believe he should be suspended because he "didn't throw any punches." Both he and Towns will likely be hearing from the league office following Wednesday's fiasco.

